Who is Arijit Singh’s second wife Koel Roy? Here’s everything about singer’s childhood friend and their marriage

Two times National Award winner Arijit Singh has announced retirement by sharing a post on Instagram. He wrote, "I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

Arijit Singh is one of India's most popular and loved singers today, but his beginnings were extremely ordinary. In 2005, he appeared in the reality show Fame Gurukul. He was considered a great singer on the show, but he did not win the competition. However, Arijit never gave up. With hard work, patience, and his melodious voice, he made a mark in the world of music. In the year 2011, his song Tum Hi Ho proved to be a superhit, and after this, Arijit Singh became a star overnight. He never looked back thereafter.

Who is Arijit Singh’s second wife, Koel Roy?

While people know everything about Arijit's professional career, his personal life has always been away from the limelight. Arijit Singh likes to keep his personal life very private. Very few people know that he has been married twice. His second wife's name is Koel Roy. Koel and Arijit were childhood friends and neighbours. Both had known each other for a long time. After the success of Arijit, when his songs started becoming hits, he decided to settle down in life.

All about Arijit Singh and Koel Roy

Arijit Singh and Koel Roy got married on January 21, 2014. The wedding took place in a very simple and private manner at the Tripathi Temple in West Bengal. Only close family members and friends had attended the ceremony. Arijit kept his marriage completely hidden from the media. She believed that she needed God's blessings in her second marriage. Koel Roy, despite being the wife of a superstar, lives a very simple life and prefers to stay away from the limelight.

How many children do Arijit Singh and Koel Roy have?

This was Koel Roy's second marriage. She has a daughter from her first marriage. Arijit and Koel love their three children equally. Both keep their families away from the media glare. Koel has always been a fan of Arijit's music and stood by him even during his struggling times. That is why there is a strong and understanding relationship between the two.

All about Arijit Singh’s first marriage

Arijit Singh never opened up about his first marriage. According to media reports, in the year 2013, he married Fame Gurukul contestant Ruprekha Banerjee. It is said that the marriage was an impulsive decision and did not last long. The two soon divorced, and some reports described it as a difficult separation.

