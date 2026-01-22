Who is Border 2 star Varun Dhawan’s wife? Natasha Dalal is a stunning designer who…

Varun Dhawan, who keeps his personal life private with wife Natasha Dalal, is making a buzz. Here is everything to know about Natasha Dalal.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is set for his upcoming movie, Border 2, which also features Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. Amid the hype around the movie, Varun’s personal life is also making the buzz. For those unaware, Varun is married to his childhood friend, Natasha Dalal. While Varun is quite active on social media, Natasha stays away from the glamour world despite being an essential part of it. Yes, she is a renowned fashion designer based in Mumbai.

Who is Natasha Dalal?

Natasha attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York to complete her education in fashion design. She now owns her own label, NATASHA DALAL. As per her website, Dalal has the chance to learn haute couture sewing and develop skills from professional artists. She had got the first hand knowledge of the global fashion industry at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). The website stated that she started her own design firm after returning to India in 2013. Natasha focuses on creating clothes with rich skills, featherweight tulle, delicate beading, embroidered laces, and beautiful details.

TRENDING NOW

Natasha Dalal’s personal life has been kept underwraps. She is always away from social media. Natasha shares her creation on the official page of her label. After completing her studies in Mumbai, she pursued her higher studies abroad.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s marriage

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts. Their love reportedly blossomed in sixth grade. The actor fell for Dalal at a basketball court. Though she rejected him multiple times before they became good friends. Natasha and Varun kept their romance hidden, until Varun admitted it publicly in 2018. They got married in Alibaug in 2021. Natasha and Varun welcomed their firsh child, daughter Lara in June 2024.

About Varun Dhawan’s movies

Varun Dhawan, who made his debut with Student of the Year, was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film also featured Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli in key roles. The movie, which was released in October 2025, bombed at the box office.

Now, Varun is gearing up for his release, Border 2. The much-awaited film is about the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The movie also stars Sunny Deol, Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Paramvir Cheema in key roles. Border 2 is slated to be released in theatres on January 23, 2026. It has been directed by Anurag Singh.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more