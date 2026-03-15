Who is Danish Pandor? Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar co-star made Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch VIRAL, faced casting couch pressure

Danish Pandor, known for his role as Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar, is currently making waves on social media. His performance alongside Ranveer Singh brought him widespread recognition. read on to know more.

Actor Danish Pandor is very much discussed on social media these days. He played the role of Uzair Baloch in the film Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Danish's performance in the film was very much liked by the audience, after which he suddenly came into the limelight. Danish Pandor was born on 22 December 1987. He started his career as a model before venturing into acting. In 2007, he participated in the Gladrags Manhunt Contest and made it to the top five. This was the beginning of his career.

All about Danish Pandor: Career and acting journey

Along with modeling, Danish also studied acting. He did a four-month acting course from Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute in Mumbai. During this time, he also completed his college studies and continued to prepare for acting. He had to face many failures and rejections. Later, he got a job in the television industry. He acted in TV shows Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Agent Raghav, Crime Branch and Ishqbaaaz.

Did Danish Pandor face a casting couch?

Danish experienced a difficult journey to achieve success in the entertainment industry. He started his career as a model before he secured major acting roles. He advanced into the industry because of his continuous hard work which he maintained throughout his time. The Filmibeat report showed that Danish faced casting couch situations during his first career years. However, details about the same are not clarified yet.

Danish Pandor credits Ranveer Singh for giving him space

Danish credited Ranveer for giving him space to perform. In a conversation, the actor said, "I had almost all my scenes with you, and to stand opposite someone so committed, so alive in every frame, was both surreal and incredibly motivating. You pushed me, encouraged me, and gave me space to truly perform, hence the chemistry on the screen that feels so alive."

After his role in the film Dhurandhar, the popularity of Danish Pandor has increased rapidly. His videos and photos are going viral on Instagram and other social media platforms. The audience is now waiting for his next project and believes that he can play more big roles in the film industry in the coming time.

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