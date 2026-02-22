Who is eliminated from The 50? Episode 21 reveals EXPLOSIVE twists; voting result CONFIRMS…

The new episode of The 50 witnessed anger, arguments, breaking alliances, and many shocking decisions. Many contestants were surprised to find the new twists that turned the game completely on the other side. Read on to know more.

Episode 21 of the reality show The 50 has witnessed a lot of tension with sharp strategies and plans. A 13-target arena game was played at The 50 Palace, which changed many equations. After this task, Rachit Roja had to leave the house. The entire episode witnessed anger, arguments, breaking alliances, and many shocking decisions. Many contestants were surprised to find themselves in an unsafe situation.

What happened in The 50 episode 21?

Four captains were selected for the arena task, and the players were divided into teams of different colours. Every shot was deciding whether to stay in the game or get out. There were 13 helmet targets and some ground targets in the task. During the game, Lion controlled the pace of the game by saying Freeze. The time allotted was 15 minutes, and the team that would have hit more targets, all its members would have been safe. In the first match, Team Krishna and Team Lavkesh faced each other. In the end, Team Krishna won by hitting the last target, and Team Lavkesh was shocked.

Siddharth Bhardwaj, Digvijay Rathi, Rachit Roja, and Rajat Dalal were eliminated from the team. On the other hand, Arushi Chawla, Neelam Giri, Vikrant Singh Rajput, and Kaka were removed from Team Shiney. A big mistake happened when Rachit broke his own goal, which gave Team Shiny the advantage. The match ended in a tie, and a tie-breaker round was played. In this round, Team Shiny won and secured their place.

Who got eliminated from The 50 in the latest episode?

After the task, the captains had to give the names of the unsafe players. From Team Lavkesh, Archana Gautam, Sapna Choudhary, Lavkesh Kataria, and Faiz Baloch were sent to the danger zone. Siddharth, Urvashi, Rachi,t and Adnan were declared unsafe by Team Rachit. Eight players were injured in the incident. The atmosphere of the house became tense, and everyone was waiting for the next elimination. After the secret voting, Rachit Roja's name came up for elimination, and his journey ended here.

Archana Gautam slams Rajat Dalal

The episode also saw a strategic clash. Archana Gautam hit out at Rajat Dalal, saying if he is a real man, then target boys and not girls. Archana also called Digvijay a lotta and accused him of changing sides time and again. However, there were some moments of tension. Archana joked with Riddhi and lightened the atmosphere with laughter.

