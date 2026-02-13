Who is Hussain Ustara? Meet popular gangster whose RIVALRY with Dawood Ibrahim inspired Shahid Kapoor's...

As Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo hits theatres today, the narrative of Hussain Ustara has regained popularity. Hussain Zaidi, together with Vikram Chandra, remembered the narrative of Hussain Ustara, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, as he relates his account of meeting Sapna Didi, played by Triptii Dimri.

The gritty thriller O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, released in theatres today, February 13. With Shahid playing the role of vicious criminal Hussain Ustara, O Romeo, which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, who is known for films like Haider and Kaminey, is presented as a stylised underworld drama and has generated a lot of interest among viewers. Afsha, his love interest, is portrayed by Tripti Dimri in the film.

According to reports, her character was inspired by Ashraf Khan, also known as Sapna Didi, who allegedly plotted the assassination of Dawood Ibrahim. Hussain Zaidi's "Mafia Queens of Mumbai," which also served as the inspiration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, is the source of the plot of O Romeo.

Who is Hussain Ustara?

Born Hussain Sheikh, Hussain Ustara grew up in Mumbai's neighbourhoods. According to reports, Hussain became a contract killer after breaking into the underworld through street battles and protection rackets. Hussain started with menial, muscular jobs, such as intimidation, score-settling, and protection rackets. For many years, Mumbai's underground community has been talking about Hussain Ustara's alleged rivalry with Dawood Ibrahim.

Hussain vs Dawood

Hussain and Dawood were at odds because their interests were at odds and neither party was prepared to submit to the other's leadership. The competition intensified into a power struggle that solidified Ustara's position in the underworld while Hussain operated on his own. It is said that Hussain Ustara passed away in 1998.

O Romeo inspired by...

As Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo hits theatres today, the narrative of Hussain Ustara has regained popularity. Hussain Zaidi, together with Vikram Chandra, remembered the narrative of Hussain Ustara, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, as he relates his account of meeting Sapna Didi, played by Triptii Dimri, in his book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. According to The Indian Express, Sapna Didi was on a quest to assassinate Dawood Ibrahim because she felt he had organised her husband's murder.

