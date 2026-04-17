Who is Ishaan Mehra? Shaheen Bhatt’s fiancé, fitness coach and former swimmer

Suddenly, everyone wants to know who Ishaan Mehra is. It's no surprise his recent engagement to Shaheen Bhatt put him right in the middle of the spotlight.

It all started when Shaheen posted those dreamy engagement pictures. People couldn’t help but wonder: who exactly is Ishaan, and how did he and Shaheen end up together? Turns out, Ishaan used to be a competitive swimmer. He didn’t just dabble in sports, he actually represented India at the Youth Asian Games. After he stepped away from swimming professionally, he switched gears and jumped into the fitness world. These days, he’s a trainer who specializes in strength, mobility, and nutrition.

Right now, Ishaan works at SOHFIT, a Mumbai gym that Sohrab Khushrushahi celebrity trainer, started. The place is a favorite with actors and public figures, including Alia Bhatt, who’s been training there for years.

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That’s probably where Ishaan and Shaheen first met. Shaheen often tagged along with Alia to SOHFIT. Ishaan was working as a trainer there, and after seeing each other during workouts, they eventually got closer and started dating. But they kept all of it pretty quiet for a long time.

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Shaheen finally went public with their relationship in 2025, choosing Ishaan’s birthday to do it. She posted a bunch of photos with him and called him “Sunshine.” Even before that, a few eagle-eyed fans had noticed Ishaan popping up in Shaheen’s vacation photos, but nobody knew who he was back then.

After their engagement, things really blew up. Shaheen shared those sun-drenched proposal shots on Instagram and joked, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.” Instantly, celebrities like Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Rohan Joshi shared their congratulations.

Despite all this new attention, Ishaan seems to prefer staying out of the limelight. He rarely shares anything about his family or background. Even now, with everyone watching, he seems happiest keeping his personal life to himself.

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