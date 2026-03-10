Who Is Ivana Ortiz? Florida Woman charged with attempted murder after shooting at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion

A shocking incident took place on March 8 when around 10 bullets were fired at pop singer Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion. However, police immediately took action and arrested the suspect.

There was an open firing incident at the home of pop star Rihanna in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. According to the police, a woman allegedly opened fire with a rifle, after which she was taken into custody. The incident is said to have taken place around 1:15 pm on Sunday. Police received information about the firing in the area and immediately rushed into action and arrested the suspect. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack. Aerial footage also showed bullet marks on the large gate of the bungalow. It was not immediately clear if Rihanna was inside the home at the time of the shooting. Some reports said she was at home and working in the kitchen at the time of the incident.

Who is Ivana Lisette Ortiz?

The woman has been identified as Ivana Lisette Ortiz. The 35-year-old woman is a resident of Florida in the US. She was arrested from a shopping complex about 30 minutes after the incident on March 8, officials said. Police said that the woman stopped in front of the home in a white Tesla car and fired about 10 shots. Initial investigations have revealed that an AR-15-style or semi-automatic rifle was used for the attack. Police have also seized the weapons used in the crime. The accused is currently in jail, and a case of murder has been registered against her.

Why was Rihanna’s home targeted?

It was not immediately clear whether the woman had any direct ties to Rihanna or fellow rapper A$AP Rocky. However, TMZ reports claimed that a few weeks before the incident, the woman had made strange posts about Rihanna on social media. In one of the posts, she made serious allegations against Rihanna and wrote derogatory things about her. According to the report, she also targeted rapper Cardi B in another post. “You can’t f**k with me, Cardi B. You’re supposedly busy right now. But you know who has the cutest outfit tonight? You know who’s the cutest tonight? I am. I’m the cutest tonight. You ain’t doing nothing to me. You ain’t messing with me tonight,” Ortiz wrote. Due to these posts, the police are also investigating whether this attack was related to any passion or resentment.

Did Ivana Lisette Ortiz has police history?

According to the police, the accused woman has faced the law before. Some social media reports claim she has been arrested at least twice. The police are currently investigating the case. The Robbery-Homicide Division of the Los Angeles Police Department described the case as an active investigation. Prosecutors will decide what formal charges will be brought against the accused after the investigation is complete, officials said. At present, the court has set a bail of about 0.22 million for her.

