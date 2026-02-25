Who is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend who is a UK-based businessman, is a travel tycoon and shares close bond with THIS bigshot

Kriti Sanon is currently making headlines due to her personal life. She has been linked to Kabir Bahia, a popular name in the business industry. Recently, the couple was spotted in London. Read on to know more.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is making headlines these days due to her personal life. Her name is being linked with UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. Recently, the two were seen walking together on the streets of London, after which the news of their relationship spread rapidly. Kabir Bahia also gained recognition from Nupur Sanon’s wedding, where he was seen enthusiastically involved in every ceremony. Fans are eager to know about the Tere Ishk Mein actress's dating life.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia was born in November 1999 and comes from a well-known business family. He became active in the business world at a young age and remains in the discussion due to his professional work.

All about Kabir Bahia’s family and educational qualifications

Kabir Bahia completed his schooling at the prestigious Millfield School in England. This school is known for its high-quality education and sports facilities. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, is the owner of Southall Travel, a well-known travel company in the UK. According to reports, the total wealth of his family is estimated at 427 million pounds, as reported by HT. Due to this strong economic background, Kabir got experience in business from childhood. The family's name has also been on the list of Britain's richest families.

All about Kabir Bahia’s career

Kabir Bahia has tried to create his own identity apart from his family business. He is the founder of a company named Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. The company is engaged in aviation and tourism. Starting a company at a young age shows confidence and business sense.

What is Kabir Bahia Kriti Sanon's age difference?

Kabir Bahia is said to be almost nine years younger than Kriti Sanon. Despite this, a good understanding and closeness have been seen between the two, which has further increased the discussion of their relationship.

How is Kabir Bahia related to MS Dhoni?

Kabir Bahia's name is also associated with the cricket world. Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, are very active on social media. He has been seen with the Dhoni family at many private parties and events.

All about Kabir Bahia and Kriti Sanon’s love story

The news of Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia's relationship started coming out in 2024. The two reportedly met through Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon. Since then, the two have been seen together on several occasions. However, till now, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have not made any official statement about their relationship.

