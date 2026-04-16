Who Is Kajal Kumari? Everything you need to know about the 15-Year-Old Bhojpuri Actress amid the VIRAL video controversy

Young Bhojpuri actress Kajal Kumari has once again found herself at the center of a disturbing controversy after a fake private video allegedly linked to her began circulating online.

The clip first appeared on Telegram before spreading rapidly across Instagram, YouTube, and X, where Kajal's name quickly started trending. Many users initially believed the video was real, but digital experts later pointed to strong signs of manipulation, including unusual facial movements, mismatched lighting, blurred edges, and distorted features.

Kajal's family has strongly denied that the girl in the video is the actress. They have called the clip fake and accused unknown individuals of trying to extort money from them. According to the family, they were allegedly asked to pay ₹30 lakh in exchange for stopping the circulation of the video.

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The actress also addressed the issue publicly through an emotional statement, where she denied any connection to the clip and urged people not to share it further. Supporters across social media rallied behind her, calling for stricter action against deepfake content and online harassment.

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Who is Kajal Kumari?

The actress, from Vikramganj in Bihar, Kajal Kumari is considered one of the rising faces in Bhojpuri entertainment. Even at such a young age, she has built a strong following through dance reels, music videos, local stage performances, and appearances at regional cultural programs.

She is popular among younger Bhojpuri audiences for her energetic dance style and expressive performances. Kajal has also appeared alongside Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav and has worked on several music collaborations as well.

Misuse of AI Genrerated Content

The controversy has once again highlighted the growing misuse of AI-generated content. Similar incidents have previously affected Bhojpuri stars like Akshara Singh and Trisha Kar Madhu, as well as many Bollywood celebs , whose names were also dragged into fake or misleading viral video controversies. Kajal's case serves as a reminder that not everything circulating online is real. It also demonstrates how quickly misinformation can spread and how deeply such incidents can affect young public figures, both personally and professionally.

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