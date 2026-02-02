Who is Kim Kardashian’s rumoured boyfriend? TV actress linked to…

Kim Kardashian's personal life has always been in the spotlight. She was previously married to rapper Kanye West, with whom she has four children. Now, the actress is linked to a new mystery man.

Kim Kardashian and Formula-1 star Lewis Hamilton are being discussed a lot on social media these days. Reality star and SKIMS brand founder Kim Kardashian is reportedly dating F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. People were surprised when this news came out as both of them had different ages and backgrounds. It is being said that the two were seen spending a romantic weekend together in the UK, after which the dating rumours intensified.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton?

According to media reports, Kim Kardashian arrived in the UK on her private jet from Los Angeles. She stayed at a luxury and private estate in the Cotswolds, where Lewis Hamilton also arrived. The two had a private dinner together and also enjoyed a couple massage. It was reported that their privacy was fully taken care of and bodyguards were deployed for security. According to the people present there, the whole atmosphere seemed very romantic.

Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton on a date trip?

Sources say that all the facilities of the spa and hotel were specially provided to Kim and Lewis. The bodyguards of both were maintaining distance so that no one would disturb the couple. Reports also said that Kim had come for a short time, but arrived with a lot of luggage with her. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, arrived by helicopter to keep their meeting more private.

Netizens reaction

As soon as the news broke out, social media was abuzz with reactions. Many users were shocked by the news and some even expressed anger. One user wrote that it was not even in his imagination of 2026. At the same time, some people expressed concern about Lewis Hamilton's image and said that he considered him a better person. However, some users also called the relationship a good publicity move and said that it could increase the popularity of F1.

All about Kim Kardashian’s dating life

Kim Kardashian's personal life has always been in the spotlight. She was previously married to rapper Kanye West, with whom she has four children. Their divorce was finalized in 2022. After this, Kim's name was associated with comedian Pete Davidson, but that relationship also did not last long. Now with her name being associated with Lewis Hamilton, her love life has once again come into the discussion. At the moment, neither of them has made an official statement about this relationship, but this news is becoming increasingly viral on the Internet.

