Who is Monalisa? Viral Maha Kumbh girl marries Muslim boyfriend Farman Khan in Kerala against family wishes, seeks police protection

Monalisa gained her first recognition during the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, which took place in Prayagraj when her videos showing her selling rudraksha beads and garlands became popular on social media. Her amber eyes and natural communication with people made her into a sudden internet star.

Monalisa Bhosle, the 18-year-old viral personality, dubbed as the "Kumbh Mela girl," married her boyfriend, Farman Khan, in an interfaith wedding on March 11. The wedding was held in the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple in Poovar, near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. According to reports, Monalisa, originally from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Farman, from Maharashtra, met on Facebook six months ago. However, the pair encountered tremendous opposition from Monalisa's father, Jai Singh Bhosle, due to their religious differences. It's even claimed that he coerced her into a marriage with a distant relative.

Who is Maha Kumbh girl Monalisa?

Monalisa started her career in Indore Madhya Pradesh but her sudden online success opened up acting opportunities, which she began to pursue.

According to reports, Monalisa and Farman Khan, an actor-model from Maharashtra, had been in a relationship for several months before deciding to marry. Her family strongly opposed the relationship because they wanted her to marry someone else.

Monalisa seeks police protection

Monalisa visited the Thampanoor Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram because she claimed her father was trying to take her back home against her wishes. Police explained that she has the legal authority to determine her partner because she has reached adulthood.

Authorities permitted the couple to make their choice after hearing from both parties. The couple, Monalisa and Farman, got married at a Kerala temple, which became a ceremonial venue for their friends, supporters and the many people who came because of her internet popularity.

The wedding ceremony attracted significant attention online, with photos and videos of the couple quickly spreading across social media platforms.

