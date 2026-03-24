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Who is Mujtaba Aziz Naza? Singer alleges his song 'Dongri Ke Sultan', shot with Ranveer Singh REMOVED from Dhurandhar 2

Singer Mujtaba Aziz Naza, known for his energetic qawwalis and Bollywood performances, recently revealed that his song Dongri Ke Sultan, filmed for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was cut from the final version.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 24, 2026 11:52 AM IST

Who is Mujtaba Aziz Naza? Singer alleges his song 'Dongri Ke Sultan', shot with Ranveer Singh REMOVED from Dhurandhar 2

The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 has taken an unexpected turn. Singer Mujtaba Aziz Naza recently revealed that his song Dongri Ke Sultan, which was recorded and filmed for the movie on a grand scale, didn’t make it to the final cut. Naza admitted he still doesn’t know why the sequence was removed. The track was meant to be part of a large celebratory scene featuring Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, showing him returning to his base after winning a local election. Speaking about the shoot, Naza said, “We had shot three songs—Dongri Ke Sultan, a cover of Jumma Chumma De De, and Apni Toh Jaise Taise. The set-up was elaborate: Ranveer and Rakesh Bedi were shown in a car, while a band performed on a truck. We shot the song over a full day.”

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What did Mujtaba Aziz Naza say?

The shoot reportedly took place in South Mumbai during Ramazan last year. Naza also praised director Aditya Dhar for being closely involved throughout the filming process. “Aditya Dhar was very happy. He suggested the songs. First we recorded Dongri Ki Sultan, and then he suggested the other songs. He said, ‘Ustad ji, you sang this song a little more swingy. You don’t have to worry about the way you sing.’ He asked me to play my instrument, my bongo, a little more swingy. He shot all the scenes.”

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Who is Mujtaba Aziz Naza?

Mujtaba Aziz Naza is as an Indian playback singer who displays his dynamic performance skills through his strong vocal abilities in qawali and devotional music. He has contributed to multiple Bollywood film soundtracks by creating musical compositions that blend traditional and contemporary elements. His famous songs include Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani, Ali Maula Ali, Aayat and Dongri Ke Sultan, which he recorded for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge but the movie did not use it. He brings traditional qawwali energy to Bollywood music which makes his performances unforgettable in both film and live shows.

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Mujtaba Aziz Naza's song was cut from Dhurandhar 2?

All three songs were finally cut from the movie, despite the effort and scope. When asked about the reason, Naza said, “I don’t know why we had to remove them. The makers have edited the whole thing out. Fan clubs reached out to me, asking about the song.”

However, as he still has the rights to the song, the singer now intends to release "Dongri Ke Sultan" on his own. “My song was in it but could not come. So I decided that I will make an official video of it. Because it had only audio and not video. We are working on its video as well, and we are making a very exclusive video. Very soon we are going to launch the official video of Dongri Ke Sultan.”

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar 2 Songs Dongri Ke Sultan Song Mujtaba Aziz Naza Ranveer Singh