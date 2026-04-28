Who is Neha Pendse? Actress reveals she froze her eggs for future husband

Neha Pendse recently revealed she froze her eggs for future husband, Read further to know what she said and how's she's not here to play by anyone's rules except hers.

Neha Pendse has been a familiar face on Indian television for years, people still talk about her in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She’s been working since she was a kid, appearing alongside Sunny Deol, and later popped up across Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, and Malayalam projects. Bigg Boss 12 just made her even more popular.

So, when she decided to get married in 2020, folks didn’t just send their congratulations. Neha married Shardul Singh Bayas, a Mumbai-based businessman, on January 5. He’s got his own business, but the real drama kicked off because Shardul had already been married twice before and he’s a dad to two daughters from those earlier relationships. That made Neha his third wife, and social media had a field day.

Of course, trolls chimed in, asking why she’d marry someone with so much baggage. Neha didn’t let it bother her. She’s pretty candid about it, saying, “I’ve had relationships before. If my husband doesn’t care about them, why should I care about his?” For Neha, what matters is who she is with now, not whatever came before.

Also Read Is Nehha Pendse intimidated to work with Aasif Sheikh in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai? Watch her reveal this and a lot more to host Ira Dubey on A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 9

As for motherhood, she’s straight up about putting that on pause. She used to think about having children, but right now she’s choosing her independence. She doesn’t want her life to revolve around a kid at this point, though she’s not totally ruling it out. Neha’s gone ahead and frozen her eggs, so if she changes her mind later, she’s got that option.

In the end, Neha’s not here to play by someone else’s rules. Whether it’s marrying someone with a history or pressing pause on motherhood, she’s really clear, her happiness is what matters most.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more