Who is Paul R. Glaser? Jennette McCurdy’s rumoured ex-boyfriend, wanted to move in with her when…; used to pressurise her for…

Jennette McCurdy recently shared some chilling and shocking details about her past relationship. Here is what she said about her ex-boyfriend.

American writer and former actress Jennette McCurdy recently opened up about her disturbing personal life. The iCarly actress entertained the masses with her onscreen presence and has thrived professionally with her career as an author. Beyond leading a glamorous life, there was a traumatic childhood, which was due to dating an older man. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Jennette McCurdy talked about her toxic relationship with an older man while working. She was just 18 when her then ex-boyfriend was in mid 30s. She now describes the age gap as ‘creepy’ and shared that he would pressure her to like the same movies and music he did, creating a power imbalance. She pretended to want whatever made her much older boyfriend happy and contented.

Jennette McCurdy on her older ex-boyfriend

The former actress said, “I was most likely 18. He would show me movies that he thought I would like. Like, Dazed and Confused, which I did not like but I pretended to like. He would play me music that I did not like, but I pretended to like.” She alleged that he cheated on her. Jennette said that the 30-something man was in another long-term relationship, which was apparently a live-in while he was dating her. He frequently used phrases like “I can't believe how smart you are” or call her “mature” to manipulate her to get into physical intimacy with her. Jennette also recalled him coming over to her apartment drunk. She added, “It was just exhausting. I remember he came over drunk one night to my apartment. At this point I've moved out of my mom's, I'm very new...also red flags all over.”

TRENDING NOW

Jennette's boyfriend also wanted to move in with her when her mother was extremely ill. At that time, she didn’t know what to do. Jennette got a hotel room for themselves. She could not have him living under the same roof. McCurdy added, “I can't have my dying mother and my boyfriend that she doesn't know about and would never approve of staying at my apartment at the same time. We have a dilemma on our hands. He uses the 'You can't meet my needs' thing a lot. I go, 'OK, I'll get us a hotel room.'”

Who is Jennette McCurdy’s older ex-boyfriend?

Jennette McCurdy has shared a detailed, significant past relationship with an older man whom she met through work. While she was using a pseudonym in her writing but reports suggest that he might be iCarly script manager, Paul R. Glaser. However, there is no official confirmation about the same by the actress or Glaser. But the public details of Paul and Jennette’s relationship hint at that possibility. As per reports, Paul met Jennette while they were working on the sets of Nickelodeon's iCarly. In the show, Jennette was an actress and Paul was a script supervisor. The age difference between the two matched with Jenette’s podcast with Call Her Daddy.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more