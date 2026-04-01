Who is Raqesh Bapat? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 contestant gained popularity with Tum Bin, divorced Ridhi Dogra in 2019, slammed Vishal Kotian for 'personal' remark

Raqesh Bapat is in news for fighting with Vishal Kotian on the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Read on to know more about him.

When Raqesh Bapat made his Bollywood debut with the movie Tum Bin, he gained a massive female fan following. His role in the film may have not been lengthy, but it was sufficient enough to leave an indelible impact on the viewers. For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat, an actor and model, has been popular for his work in television, films and reality shows. He is currently being seen in Riteish Deshmukh-hosted Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Read on to know why he is making headlines for his participation in the ongoing show.

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Why did Raqesh Bapat and Vishal Kotian fight?

Riteish Deshmukh-hosted Bigg Boss Marathi 6 witnessed its most talked about fight when Raqesh Bapat and Vishal Kotian charged at each other. Earlier this week, both Raqesh and Vishal got into a physical fight after their clash turned intense during the nomination task. Raqesh lost his cool when Vishal dragged his personal life and divorce on the show. Vishal threatened Raqesh of revealing the real reason that led to his divorce. "Come outside. I will tell everyone why your divorce happened and how many affairs you have had," Vihal said. Following Raqesh-Vishal's argument, Bigg Boss punished both of them.

How did Raqesh's ex-wife, Ridhi Dogra react to the incident?

Raqesh’s ex-wife, Ridhi Dogra, was quick to react to the viral incident. Raqesh’s family also issued a statement, “We, the family of Raqesh Bapat, wish to address the recent incident and narratives emerging from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 contestant Vishal Kotiyan. We are compelled to publicly condemn this because Vishal has spoken about personal issues involving other people, which is a complete violation of the contract signed by all contestants.”

The statement further mentioned, “Raqesh chose to be a part of this show with complete faith, especially because of the association of Mr. Ritesh Deshmukh with the show as a host. He believed the platform would uphold decency and remain a respectful, family-oriented show. Throughout his journey, Raqesh has conducted himself with dignity and restraint. He has never resorted to demeaning anyone based on personal matters outside the house. It is important to highlight that, as per the rules and legal contract of the Bigg Boss house, contestants are strictly prohibited from discussing or targeting personal matters from outside the house. Any such violation can lead to serious consequences, including removal from the show.” Raqesh married Riddhi Dogra in 2011. However, they parted ways in 2019.

Who is Raqesh Bapat?

Raqesh Bapat kicked off his career after he participated in the Gladrags Manhunt contest in 1999. This helped him make his way into the entertainment industry. Besides Tum Bin, Raqesh was also seen in several Hindi films, including Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Heroine, and women hearts by putting forth his versatility. But what really made Raqesh extremely popular was Indian television. He was seen in TV shows such as Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, wherein his role was lauded for its emotional depth. He was also seen in Qubool Hai and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. In the recent past, Raqesh gained attention through his participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15.

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