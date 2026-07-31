Who is Rida Tharana in The Traitors 2? All about her career, education, net worth, and drama with The Rebel Kid

Explore all about The Traitors 2 contestant Rida Tharana here to know more about this influencer. From a biotechnology graduate to one of India's popular digital creators, find our about her career, net worth, personal life, friendship with The Rebel Kid.

Rida Tharana The Traitors 2

The Traitors 2 was just announced yesterday, and one of the contestants for this new reality show is going to be Rida Tharana. She is a popular digital creator who has built a strong following by talking about confidence, self-worth and women's empowerment. In Rida's videos, we often see her encouraging people to believe in themselves and value their mental well-being. She is a preacher of women becoming financially and emotionally independent.

While Rida had already made a name for herself with her motivational content, she used to be close friends with creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid. The two have now parted ways, but their friendship breakup still continues to be a hot topic of discussion. We also saw Apoorva in the first season of The Traitors.

Over the years, Rida has created a space for herself on social media with her honest conversations and positive messages. Seeing her calm, sunshine-like persona on social media, fans are excited to see how she will do in Karan Johar's reality show, The Traitors 2. Let's dive in to find out about The Traitors 2 contestant Rida Tharana here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rida Tharana (@rida.tharanaa)

Rida Tharana Education

Rida Tharana is a 27-year-old influencer who hails from Polibetta, a small town in the Coorg district of Karnataka. She moved to Bengaluru to complete her studies and holds a degree in biotechnology. Before going full-time as a content creator, she was a model and a professional emcee, which helped her be a confident public speaker.

Rida Tharana's Journey as a Content Creator

Rida began her career in the entertainment industry as a model and event host. She later transitioned to social media, where she found her true calling. Rather than following trends, Rida is known for making videos on self-love, confidence, relationships and speaking about women's empowerment. Her honest, unique style helped her connect with millions of followers. Currently, Rida Tharana has a strong following of 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Besides content creation, she also takes workshops on public speaking and personality development.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rida Tharana (@rida.tharanaa)

Rida Tharana Net Worth

Rida Tharana earns money from brand collaborations, social media partnerships, public speaking engagements and workshops. While her exact income is not publicly known, according to media reports, Rida's net worth is estimated somewhere between Rs 1 crore and 3 crore. With her online presence growing and her appearance on The Traitors 2, her net worth is also expected to grow.

Rida Tharana Relationships

Rida has maintained a low profile around her personal life when it comes to relationships. She has not confirmed or denied anything about her relationship status. Her public speeches are mostly about personal growth, emotional well-being, and building confidence.

Rida Tharana and Apoorva Mukhija's Drama: From BFFs to enemies

Once the internet's favourite duo, Rida Tharana and Apoorva Mukhija were once close friends and often appeared together in social media content. In 2025, people started wondering if they had drifted apart after Apoorva faced a major backlash following India's Got Latent controversy, and Rida did not speak publicly about it. While many thought their bond was strong and unbreakable, the two parted ways last year. The rumours were confirmed when Apoorva spoke in a podcast about the friends who helped and supported her during such a difficult time; she did not mention Rida's name. Neither Rida nor Apoorva have directly addressed the issue.

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