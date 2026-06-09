Who is Shafeeq ur Rahman? Why is his new project The Empty Address TRENDING?

Shafeeq ur Rahman announces his film The Empty Address, a multilingual film directed by Sagar Joshi and produced under The Star Life Hyderabad, with shoots planned in India and the UAE. Read on to know why it is trending.

Fashion entrepreneur, event curator, and film producer Shafeeq ur Rahman has taken a big step forward in his career with the official announcement of his next project The Empty Address. It’s gonna be his first actual venture into Hollywood filmmaking, which honestly feels like a slightly different turn. The film will be produced under his banner, The Star Life Hyderabad, and is planned as a multilingual project in English, Hindi, and Telugu. Shafeeq shared the news through his official social media handles, generating considerable excitement across the entertainment and fashion industries.

About The Empty Address

The Empty Address will be directed by Sagar Joshi. Principal photography is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates and India. While the makers are yet to reveal the cast and full storyline, more details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Who is Shafeeq ur Rahman?

Born on January 25, 1985, in Hyderabad, Shafeeq ur Rahman comes from a distinguished family. His father, Khalil ur Rahman, was a Member of the Rajya Sabha and served on the Executive Committee of the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Energy. His mother, Farrukh Jamal, belongs to one of Hyderabad’s respected Jagirdar families with deep cultural roots in the city.

His wife, Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhath, belongs to the Royal Nizam family of Hyderabad, further strengthening his connection to the city’s historic legacy.

A prominent figure in fashion and lifestyle

Over the years, Shafeeq has kind of established himself as a prominent figure in the fashion and lifestyle space, you know. Through The Star Life Hyderabad, he has curated and managed over 200 high-profile fashion and lifestyle events across India and also some international destinations. His work has played a key part in promoting Indian designers, up-and-coming talent and cultural creativity on global platforms, which is honestly pretty huge.

In February 2022, he was appointed as the City Partner of Fashion TV (FTV), and that appointment further expanded his international presence in the fashion world.

Awards and accolades

His contributions have been recognised with a few prestigious honours, including the International Glory Award (IGA), Global Icon Award and Man of the People Award, which feels kind of big honestly.

Shafeeq has been steadily building a presence in film and television production, with projects like The Third Hacker, Bro Code, Dehleez, Nazar, Savdhaan India Crime Alert, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai, and Love in Dehradun. It’s not just one thing, it’s a whole trail.

With The Empty Address, he is now stepping into international cinema with an ambitious project, made for a worldwide audience. Industry insiders say this is a major expansion of his creative vision, and you can see the reach.

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