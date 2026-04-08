Who is Shikhar Pahariya? Janhvi Kapoor shares sweet details about her bond with boyfriend, says 'I can be my truest self around him'

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, calling him her safe space and sharing how she feels free, happy, and her true self around him.

Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor have been dating for some time. They are frequently seen together at events, parties, and family gatherings. The actress recently talked about how she can play like a child around him. In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I can be the truest version of myself because of love. It's given me a safe place to hear my thoughts and believe them. His presence has always provided that."

She continued, "It's a safe place where I can be a child around him and just be a kid. There's no one else I have more fun with."

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikar Pahariya drops an unseen beach picture to wish the birthday girl

What did Janhvi say about Shikhar to KJo?

When Karan Johar asked Janhvi about dating Shikhar Pahariya, she replied, "I won't say that but I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being."

Who is Shikhar Paharia?

Former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde's grandson is Shikhar Pahariya. Smruti Shinde, his mother, is an actor. Veer Pahariya, his older brother, debuted in Bollywood with Sky Force, which starred Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Akshay Kumar.

Janhvi Kapoor work front

According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor is collaborating with Lakshya and Tiger Shroff on the next action film Lag Jaa Gale, which is produced by Dharma Productions. The three had reportedly started filming the Raj Mehta-directed film in Mumbai last month.

Janhvi's performance in the highly regarded movie Homebound has also recently made news. The film, which was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is on the shortlist for the 98th Academy Awards' Best International Feature Film category.

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