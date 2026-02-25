Who is Shiman Mandanna? Rashmika Mandanna’s sister joins VIROSH wedding; she is just 14, avoids limelight because…

Rashmika Mandanna's younger sister Shiman Mandanna joins sister's wedding in Udaipur. She reached the venue with her mother, Suman Mandanna. Read on to know more.

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently in the news for her wedding rumours. She is going to marry Vijay Deverakonda in a royal style. Ahead of the wedding, both families have reached the beautiful city of Udaipur in Rajasthan, where all the rituals are being held. Meanwhile, Rashmika's younger sister has also arrived with her mother, Suman Mandanna, to attend the wedding.

Who is Shiman Mandanna?

Rashmika's younger sister's name is Shiman Mandanna, who is about 16 years younger than her. Shiman is still in her teens, and Rashmika has always kept her away from the limelight. She wants her sister to have a normal childhood and live her life without any pressure. During the wedding, Shiman will also take part in traditional rituals. It is believed that she can also engage in a fun ritual like shoe hiding, which is a special tradition of Indian weddings.

Rashmika Mandanna’s emotional bond with Shiman Mandanna

In an interview, Rashmika opened up about her emotional bond with her sister. She told Nod magazine in an interview that due to work commitments, she doesn't get to spend much time with her sister. She said, “I cry on my days off. I have a sister who is 16 years younger than me. She’s almost 13 now. I haven’t been able to see her grow up in the last eight years. She’s almost my height now, but I haven’t been able to see her journey.”

Why is Shiman Mandanna kept away from the limelight?

Rashmika also revealed that her parents always kept her younger sister away from the media and popularity. According to her, fame could affect a child's natural development. She, therefore, ensured that Shiman could lead a normal life. Rashmika also respects her parents' decision and believes that it is the right step for her sister's future. She wants her sister to be a good and strong person.

All about VIROSH's wedding

Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding rituals will be completed on February 26, while the reception will be held on March 4. Earlier, music concerts and other traditional programmes have also been put up. Cricket, volleyball, and other games were also played with the guests.

