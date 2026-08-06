google-preferred

Who is Shreya Kalra? Meet Lock Upp 2 WINNER who took home Rs 1 crore and lifted the trophy

Shreya Kalra's adventure in Lock Upp 2 was distinguished by her strategic play, bold choices, and incredible fortitude. She continued to concentrate on her plan despite being singled out by competitors.

WrittenBy
By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: August 6, 2026 8:02 AM IST
Who is Shreya Kalra? Meet Lock Upp 2 WINNER who took home Rs 1 crore and lifted the trophy

Who is Shreya Kalra?

Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra has been proclaimed the winner of Lock Upp Season 2. Shreya's path from social media influencer to one of the most talked-about candidates in the house was a rollercoaster of obstacles, disputes, rivalries, and intense gaming. Kalra has finally raised the coveted trophy and won the Rs 1 crore cash award by remaining loyal to herself and accepting her truth without fear.

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi and others open up about their painful childhood experiences
Also Read

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi and others open up about their painful childhood experiences

Who is Shreya Kalra?

Shreya Kalra is an Indian actress, model, reality TV personality, social media influencer, and content creator. She originally became well-known on TikTok, and after the app was outlawed in India, she developed a huge fan base on YouTube and Instagram. She was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after being born on January 14, 1997, and has an MBA. With dancing, lifestyle, fashion, and entertainment content, Kalra has established her niche.

Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami APOLOGISES to Shreya Kalra over his behaviour, says 'Sorry if he made you uncomfortable'
Also Read

Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami APOLOGISES to Shreya Kalra over his behaviour, says 'Sorry if he made you uncomfortable'

How did Shreya Kalra come to fame?

Shreya Kalra's career as a digital creator started with lip-sync and dancing videos on TikTok. Later, in 2020, she became well-known as a wildcard competitor on MTV Roadies Revolution. She started her podcast, Don't Spill Too Much, presented the digital series The Society Season 2 with Munawar Faruqui, starred in a few OTT miniseries, and performed in a number of music videos over the years.

Shreya's Lock Upp 2 stint

Shreya Kalra's adventure in Lock Upp 2 was distinguished by her strategic play, bold choices, and incredible fortitude. She continued to concentrate on her plan despite being singled out by competitors. Her gameplay has received a lot of appreciation on social media, from proving herself in chores to maintaining her composure during disputes.

Shreya Kalra's fights and controversies

In addition to her skills, the Lock Upp 2 champion was one of the most talked-about participants of the season due to her significant rivalries and scandals within the house. She regularly got into arguments with competitors like Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, and Harshad Chopda, and she was always at the centre of the most contentious issues on the program.

The entire house revolted against Akanksha Chamola after she revealed early in the program that "she is bisexual," with Kalra bearing the brunt of the criticism. She also carried on her earlier conflict with Choudhary and Yogesh Rawat.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

Tags:

Up Next

The Odyssey Box Office collection day 20: Christopher Nolan's epic stays STRONG in third week, crosses Rs 155 crore in India

Next Story

The Odyssey Box Office collection day 20: Christopher Nolan's epic stays STRONG in third week, crosses Rs 155 crore in India