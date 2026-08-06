Who is Shreya Kalra? Meet Lock Upp 2 WINNER who took home Rs 1 crore and lifted the trophy

Shreya Kalra's adventure in Lock Upp 2 was distinguished by her strategic play, bold choices, and incredible fortitude. She continued to concentrate on her plan despite being singled out by competitors.

Who is Shreya Kalra?

Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra has been proclaimed the winner of Lock Upp Season 2. Shreya's path from social media influencer to one of the most talked-about candidates in the house was a rollercoaster of obstacles, disputes, rivalries, and intense gaming. Kalra has finally raised the coveted trophy and won the Rs 1 crore cash award by remaining loyal to herself and accepting her truth without fear.

Who is Shreya Kalra?

Shreya Kalra is an Indian actress, model, reality TV personality, social media influencer, and content creator. She originally became well-known on TikTok, and after the app was outlawed in India, she developed a huge fan base on YouTube and Instagram. She was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after being born on January 14, 1997, and has an MBA. With dancing, lifestyle, fashion, and entertainment content, Kalra has established her niche.

How did Shreya Kalra come to fame?

Shreya Kalra's career as a digital creator started with lip-sync and dancing videos on TikTok. Later, in 2020, she became well-known as a wildcard competitor on MTV Roadies Revolution. She started her podcast, Don't Spill Too Much, presented the digital series The Society Season 2 with Munawar Faruqui, starred in a few OTT miniseries, and performed in a number of music videos over the years.

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Shreya's Lock Upp 2 stint

Shreya Kalra's adventure in Lock Upp 2 was distinguished by her strategic play, bold choices, and incredible fortitude. She continued to concentrate on her plan despite being singled out by competitors. Her gameplay has received a lot of appreciation on social media, from proving herself in chores to maintaining her composure during disputes.

Shreya Kalra's fights and controversies

In addition to her skills, the Lock Upp 2 champion was one of the most talked-about participants of the season due to her significant rivalries and scandals within the house. She regularly got into arguments with competitors like Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, and Harshad Chopda, and she was always at the centre of the most contentious issues on the program.

The entire house revolted against Akanksha Chamola after she revealed early in the program that "she is bisexual," with Kalra bearing the brunt of the criticism. She also carried on her earlier conflict with Choudhary and Yogesh Rawat.

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