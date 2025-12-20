Who is Sreenivasan? Malayalam legend dies at 69 due to..., he was known for…

Malayalam legend Sreenivasan, who has acted in over 200 films, passed away at the age of 69. Read to know more about him.

Malayalam cinema icon Sreenivasan passed away at the age of 69 on December 20. The actor-filmmaker, who is known for movies like Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, Vadakkunokkiyantram and Katha Parayumpol, died due to prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at his Udayamperoor residence for a long time. According to reports, his health started deteriorating and he was then admitted to a hospital in Thrippunithura. PTI confirmed his death on Saturday. Sreenivasan’s unfortunate demise created shockwaves in the industry and among his followers.

Who was Sreenivasan?

Born in 1956, Sreenivasan had a glorious close to five decades in the industry. He acted in over 225 films in his career and wrote the screenplay for many films. The actor was a recipient of some notable awards like the National Award, Kerala State Film Awards, Kerala Film Critics Association Awards and multiple Filmfare awards. He made his acting debut with Manimuzhakkam, which was released in 1976. His first leading role was in Sanghaganam, after which he was part of several movies like Mela, Aram + Aram = Kinnaram, Kinnaripuzhayoram, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu, Artham, Azhakiya Ravanan and Chithram, to name a few. After working for several years in the industry as an actor, he wrote his first film in 1981 with the title Odaruthammava Aalariyam. He also acted and scripted in movies like Varavelpu, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu and its sequels, Pattanapravesham, and Akkare Akkare Akkare. After writing and acting, he also directed in Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala. The actor then collaborated with several renowned directors like Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikad and Kamal. Sreenivasan was last seen in Uriyadi in 2020. The movie also featured Manasa Radhakrishnan, Arya, Aju Varghese, Siddique and Indrans in key roles. The film was released in theatres on January 17, 2020. The movie was directed by John Varghese. As per reports, Uriyadi was the last movie of Sreenivasan.

TRENDING NOW

About Sreenivasan's personal life

Talking about his personal life, he was survived by his wife, Vimala Sreenivasan, and two children, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan. His son Vineeth has also worked in movies like Traffic, Chappa Kurishu, Om Shanti Oshana, Ormayundo Ee Mukham, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Kunjiramayanam, Aravindante Athidhikal, Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Mukundan Unni Associates. On the other hand, his other son Dhyan has performed in Thira and the recent release, Bha. Bha. Ba. that hit the screens on December 18. The film marked Dileep’s comeback.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more