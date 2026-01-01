Who is Teja Sajja? Mirai star is in news for...; his breakout role was...; he is trained in martial arts and...

Teja Sajja recently shared his views on the speculations about leaving Jai Hanuman. Here is what he said. Read on.

Teja Sajja, who rose to fame with Prasanth Varma’s 2024 hit HanuMan, has been making headlines for walking out of the film’s sequel. The movie, led by Rishab Shetty, is one of the most anticipated projects of recent times. There were reports which suggest that Teja had walked out of the film, citing ‘limited screentime’ and ‘creative differences’. It was also said that he distanced himself from PVCU (Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe). Not only that, it was speculated that he had grown careful about how his role would be. However, amid all the speculations of his exit, Sajja denied walking out of the film.

The actor told HT that it is ‘false news’. He also denied the reports claiming that he is not part of Jai Hanuman anymore and made it clear that he wasn’t distancing himself from the universe. Earlier, in an interview with the same portal, Teja shared that the sequel will all about Hanuman (the god and not the superhero). He said, “I will also be a part of Jai Hanuman (the sequel of HanuMan). The film will be all about Lord Hanuman, but I will be a part of it.” In 2024, he also added, “I can’t wait to be on that set; it’ll be exciting.” Amid the buzz around him, here is more about Teja Sajja.

Who is Teja Sajja?

Teja is a Telugu actor who started as a young child artist and has now become a leading man in the Telugu film industry. His latest release was Mirai, which was released on September 12, showcasing his mythological fantasy adventure.

But his appearance in HanuMan gave him huge popularity in the industry.

Where was Teja Sajja born?

Tejja was born on August 23, 1995 in Hyderabad. The actor studied at the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet.

What is Teja Sajja trained in?

In an interview with TOI, Teja shared that he had an opportunity to work with may renowned actors and filmmakers since he childhood. He shared that he always wanted to become a performer with skills. On superstar Cheeranjivi’s suggestion, he learned horse riding. NTR Jr encouraged him to learn Kuchipudi and he took training for three years. He also learned western dance. For his film Mirai, he received training in martial arts.

About Jai Hanuman

As per the official premise, at the end of HanuMan, Teja’s title superhero Lord Hanuman emerge from the Himalayas and signalling the beginning of a great battle. The movie stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in key roles. It has been directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili. The music has been composed by Hari Gowra.

