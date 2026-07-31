Who is the HIGHEST paid Spider-Man? Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's salaries REVEALED

Tom Holland may be Marvel's current Spider-Man, but when it comes to earnings, another web-slinger still leads the pack. Read further to know who's the highest paid Spiderman actor among the pack.

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Spider-Man has been one of Hollywood’s superstar franchises for over twenty years now. Three different actors, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland have all taken their turn in the suit and put their own spin on Peter Parker. Fans loved each version, but when you start looking at how much each Spider-Man actually took home, the numbers tell a different side of the story. Some started out with small, humble paychecks. Others landed huge, multi-million dollar contracts. Here’s how much each actor reportedly made for stepping into those red-and-blue tights.

Tobey Maguire

Tom Holland might be today’s Spider-Man, but Tobey Maguire still sits at the top when it comes to getting paid. According to several reports, Maguire made around $4 million for the original Spider-Man in 2002. That movie was a massive hit, and his paycheck skyrocketed for the sequel, he pulled in a reported $17.5 million for Spider-Man 2, plus a share of the box office profits.

For Spider-Man 3 in 2007, Maguire struck another major deal: $15 million up front, with a cut of the movie’s first-dollar gross on top. Then there was his surprise return in Spider-Man: No Way Home; he picked up another $1 million for that cameo. All told, estimates put Maguire’s total franchise haul at over $70 million.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield put on the mask for 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man. He reportedly earned about $500,000 for his first go. When he came back for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, his salary jumped to somewhere between $1 million and $1.5 million. Garfield came back for a cameo in No Way Home, and word is he received another $1 million for his trouble. Altogether, he’s earned between $5 and $6 million as Spider-Man.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland’s first outing as Spider-Man didn’t come with a giant salary. He made about $250,000 for Captain America: Civil War, the movie that introduced his version of Peter Parker. Spider-Man: Homecoming earned him about $1.5 million. Then as he became one of the MCU’s biggest stars, his pay kept going up, movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, Far From Home, and No Way Home all added to his bank account. For No Way Home alone, reports put his salary around $10 million.

There are rumors Holland locked in somewhere between $15 million and $20 million for the newest film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though nobody from Sony or Marvel has confirmed anything yet. While Tom Holland’s earnings have definitely exploded as his Marvel journey continues, Tobey Maguire’s still the champ when it comes to Spider-Man paychecks. Those original trilogy contracts, filled with big bonuses and profit shares, really set him apart from the rest.

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