Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1 is one of the biggest Hollywood movies. The film franchise has a massive fan base across the world and to attract the Hindi belt audience Tom Cruise joined hands with Anil Kapoor in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol. His special appearance had everyone talking and the fourth part of MI was a big hit in India. Tom Cruise continues to keep the Indian origin in his films by starring a female actress in his recent movie. Indira Varma plays a pivotal role in Mission Impossible 7.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was the first Indian to be a part of Mission Impossible in 2011 film titled Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol. He played the role of Mr. Brij Nath in big ticket franchise MI 4. His performance impressed many becoming the talk of the town. Even Tom Cruise extensively promoted MI 4 in India. The fourth chapter performed well across the world. After Anil Kapoor, now we have another Indian-origin star in the latest MI. Indira Varma will be seen in the seventh chapter playing a special role.

Indira Varma is a British actress of Indian origin and now she made her debut in Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 (Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1). She is popularly known for her character Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones. She made her acting debut in 1996 Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love. Indira gained a lot of popularity then and went viral despite the absence of social media in 1996. She played a major role in a historical erotic romance film directed by Mira Nair. Indira then went out to act in the 1998 Pakistani British film Jinnah and 2004's Hollywood film Bride and Prejudice which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role.

Before becoming a part of the blockbuster action franchise and popular television series GOT Indira Varma worked on several international projects, like The Canterbury Tales, Rome, Luther, and Human Target. Talking about her role in Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1 she plays a pivotal role like how Anil Kapoor played Mr. Brij Nath - a media tycoon from Mumbai.