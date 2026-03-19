Who is Udaybir Sandhu? Dhurandhar 2 actor who played Jaskirat's childhood friend-turned-enemy

Udaybir Sandhu has emerged as one of the surprise highlights of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, with his impactful performance in the spy thriller. Read on to know more about him.

Udaybir Sandhu has emerged as one of the surprise highlights of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, with his impactful performance in the spy thriller. Udaybir, who plays Gurbaaz Singh, also known as Pinda, has managed to capture public attention, despite the film being led by Ranveer Singh. Udaybir plays the role of a close friend to Ranveer Singh, who portrays the character Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Their bond is shown as deep and emotional, rooted in their shared past. The character Pinda demonstrates his loyalty to Jaskirat by helping him through his tough times. The strong friendship between them creates an emotional connection for the audience while making his character more appealing to viewers.

Who is Udaybir Sandhu?

Udaybir Sandhu is a rising Indian actor who is gradually making a name for himself in the industry. Before Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he appeared in Gold along with Akshay Kumar, but this film brought him into the spotlight.

With his natural acting style and ability to handle emotionally layered roles, Udaybir has impressed viewers and critics alike. His role in Dhurandhar 2 is being seen as a breakthrough moment, and it may open the door to bigger opportunities in the future.

What is the character of Udaybir Sandhu in Dhurandhar 2?

As the story unfolds, a major twist changes everything. Gurbaaz Singh is revealed to be part of a terrorist organisation, turning from a trusted friend into an enemy. The film reaches its highest point of surprise through this act of betrayal. The emotional weight of this revelation is further heightened when Hamza (Jaskirat) is forced to confront him. Hamza kills Pinda in a tragic ending which destroys their friendship after they used to be friends.

Udaybir Sandhu delivers a performance that shows his acting range through his ability to show both the friendly nature of his character and the fierce nature of his enemy. The film has received major attention through its first main character transition which audiences have identified as the most remarkable part of the story.

All about Dhurandhar

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. It has been directed by Aditya Dhar. The film has broken many records on its very first day. It has surpassed the opening of films like Stree 2, Pathan, and Animal. Now, only Jawaan is ahead of it, which had opened at Rs 75 crore, but it is believed that Dhurandhar: The Revenge can soon surpass it too. It is a spy thriller film, the first part of which has already earned over Rs 1300 crore and is still running in theatres. In such a situation, bigger earnings are expected from its sequel.

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