WHO made PM Modi the hero of Dhurandhar? Here’s what we know about BJP’s Netflix trend video

BJP just posted an Instagram reel using the viral Netflix announcement template, titled Dhurandhar: Raw & Undekha featuring PM Narendra Modi, and the internet is losing it, everyone's talking about it, Read further to know what's going on?

WHO made PM Modi the hero of Dhurandhar? Here’s what we know about BJP’s Netflix trend video

The BJP just jumped right onto the Netflix meme wave, and it’s pretty entertaining. Everyone on Instagram is slapping that classic Netflix “New Series” look onto all sorts of random stuff, dogs, last night’s pasta, you name it. Now the BJP has joined the party. On June 18, 2026, they posted a reel cut to look exactly like a Netflix show drop. Title: Dhurandhar: Raw & Undekha. Star: Narendra Modi, of course. The video is basically a trailer, stitched together with clips of Modi at the G7 Summit, shaking hands with world leaders, and that viral ‘Melodi’ moment with the Italian PM, Giorgia Meloni. Netflix’s red-and-black branding is slapped all over. It’s Season 1, Episode 1 and you can almost hear the 'ta-dum.'

But this isn’t a real Netflix series. It’s a meme, one crafted and posted by BJP’s official account. The caption reads: “The new raw #Netflix Series, Dhurandhar, featuring PM Modi. S1. E1 Now You are Smiling It's live here!” It’s all about hopping onto the trend where people make their daily life look binge-worthy.

Why ‘Dhurandhar’ Hits Different

Calling the reel “Dhurandhar” isn’t random either. The word means a leader, someone at the front, the heavy-lifter. And right now? It brings to mind Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise. The first movie exploded at the box office in December 2025, raking in over ₹840 crore. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, dropped in 2026 and broke records, hitting ₹1,149 crore, the highest gross for a Hindi film. By borrowing the title, BJP positions Modi as the main man in Indian politics, taking center stage in their own political 'series.' It’s clever, a mashup of political messaging and pop culture.

How Instagram Reacted

And Instagram, Well, the comments lit up. Some folks thought it was smart PR, others called it cringey. One person wrote a rambling ode to BJP’s social media team, praising their hustle. Another kept it short and sweet: “Literally pressed the play button thrice #loveyoumodiji.” The general vibe was clear: BJP’s social media game is, as one user put it, “on fire.” Love it or hate it, people watched. They commented. That’s basically the goal.

From Melodi To Meme Strategy

This isn’t the party’s first viral rodeo. The ‘Melodi’ clips from Modi’s G7 trip were everywhere, you couldn’t escape them. Remixes, edits, fan pages, the moment got its own life. BJP’s strategy is pretty clear: meet people where they hang out online, whether that’s YouTube Shorts or Insta reels. This post fits that, it’s made for a quick scroll.

The Film Franchise That Started It

For some context, the real Dhurandhar movies have nothing to do with politics. They’re just massive hits that stuck in everyone’s heads. By borrowing the name, the BJP taps into that recall value. Maybe you’ve seen the films and get hyped. Maybe you haven’t and you just think, “Okay, he’s the big boss.” Either way, the meme lands.

Trend-Jacking Or Smart Politics?

Of course, calling your PM’s work a Netflix series? That’s always going to divide people. Some roll their eyes and say it makes governing look trivial. Others think it’s a smart trick to keep Modi relatable and modern. Still, the numbers don’t lie. This Netflix template was literally everywhere this week. BJP just played the online game, got a heap of attention, and didn’t spend a rupee on ads.

What Happens Next

The caption hints at it. Maybe BJP keeps dropping more “episodes,” building an entire mini-series out of Modi’s calendar. You know other parties will try to copy or roast it. Either way, political social media in India is getting a lot more meme-powered. For now, Dhurandhar: Raw & Undekha stays on Instagram. No Netflix deal, but plenty of buzz and Modi firmly in the spotlight.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

