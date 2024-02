Bollywood veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has recently called her daughter Shweta Bachchan her strength more than her son Abhishek Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo appeared on the first episode of What The Hell Navya season two which is hosted by Navya Naveli Nanda. Taking to her YouTube channel on Thursday, Navya shared a video titled Who Makes The World Go Round. Well, in the vodcast featuring Navya, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s brother called her arrogant; the actress reaction is unmissable [Watch]

Navya asked Shweta, 'Why didn't you give so many opinions today'? Shweta replied to a lot of topics that Navya spoke about, but she was uneducated on. She said she didn't want to open her mouth and sound like an idiot. Navya said that she was not sounding like one and called her smart. Navya even praised her mommy Shweta as she said that her opinion is very valued. Also Read - What The Hell Navya 2 Trailer: Jaya Bachchan makes shocking claims about romance after marriage [Watch]

Jaya, who was listening to Navya and Shweta's conversation was seen smiling and she extended her hand towards her daughter. Jaya praised Shweta as she called her strength and continued saying that she is more than her son. Jaya even added saying that she does not know whether that's because she's a woman but called Shweta her strength. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan upset with claims of South Indian film industry doing better than Bollywood, here's what he has to say

Watch Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda's vodcast

Shweta and Abhishek are the children of Jaya and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Shweta is happily married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and they are parents to Navya and Agastya Nanda. While Abhishek Bachchan is married to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and they are parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in main roles. The film was released in theatres on July 28, 2023. While, Abhishek was seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher.