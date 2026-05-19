Who was Yashinder aka Inder Kaur? 29-year-old Punjabi singer found dead in Ludhiana canal days after alleged abduction

According to reports, Inder Kaur had left her home on the evening of May 13. She was travelling in her Ford Figo car, but never returned home.

The Punjabi music industry is in a state of shock and disbelief after the body of popular singer Yashinder Kaur was found at Neelo canal in Punjab. Also known by the name Inder Kaur, the singer was allegedly abducted in Ludhiana a few days back. According to a report published in PTC Punjab, the 29-year-old singer went missing on May 13. After the body was recovered on May 19 (around 11 am), Yashinder's identity was confirmed by her family. Her body was reportedly sent to the Civil Hospital in Samrala for postmortem examination and completion of legal formalities.

Why was FIR filed?

Yashinder's brother Jotinder Singh had filed a complaint with the police a few days back. On the basis of his statement, an FIR was registered on May 15. Jotinder had filed the complaint against Moga resident Sukhwinder Singh, also known as Sukha, and his associate Karamjit Singh. As mentioned in the complaint, Inder Kaur had left her home on May 13. It was during evening when she had stepped out to purchase groceries. She was reportedly travelling in her Ford Figo car, but she could never get back home. A search started for Inder when repeated attempts to contact her didn't help the family get clarity on her whereabouts. The family started an independent search before the cops were involved. Following the investigation, the family allegedly discovered that the singer was familiar with Sukhwinder Singh. As reports suggest, Sukhwinder is a resident of Bhalur village in Moga district. Jotinder Singh had further mentioned that the accused was keen on marrying Inder, but she had turned down the proposal.

Has the accused left India?

The family alleged that the suspects had abducted the singer at gunpoint. She was allegedly murdered over personal enmity which stemmed from a rejected marriage proposal. According to ABP, the complainant also claimed that the prime accused had fled to Canada after the incident.

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