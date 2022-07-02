'Who will buy?' Priyanka Chopra's overpriced homeware fails to impress; netizens troll tablecloth costs Rs 31k, chutney pots at Rs 15k and so on

Priyanka Chopra recently lauched her new Indian homeware lineup called Sona Home in New York, however, the internet is not willing to buy it because of the exorbitant rates. A tablecloth costs Rs 31k, chutney pots at Rs 15k and so on.