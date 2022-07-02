recently lauched her new Indian homeware lineup called Sona Home in New York, however, it has grabbed eyeballs for all the wrong reasons. The modern home decor has been placed at exorbitant rates and the internet is not willing to buy it. Many people have been expressing their disappointment over shocking prices. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Uorfi Javed, Priyanka Chopra and more hotties who have the coolest tiny bags

According to the brand's website, their Panna Collection has a tablecloth priced at Rs 31,000, a cup and saucer set is priced around Rs 5,300 and Chutney Pots (a set of 6) are priced at Rs 15,000 approximately. Priyanka's homeware collection includes dinnerware, table linens, bar and decor, and gifts, among other items.

The overpriced home decor hasn't gone down well with online users. "PC's NYC restaurant SONA launches 'SONA HOME'. I went broke just scrolling through those prices," said a reddit user. Another user wrote, "We have gone from foreigners ripping off people by exoticizing Indian culture and selling things at ludicrous prices to Indians ripping off people by exoticizing Indian culture and selling things at ludicrous prices."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

A few days ago, Priyanka had shared some glimpses of her homeware brand. Alongside the video, she had written, "In addition to being inspired by India, there are many personal tie-ins to this collection, like the lampshades are made using vintage Saris inspired by a beautiful story about Maneesh’s mom (It tears me up every time I hear it). Sona Home has been created with a lot of love and with a purpose to make every moment luxurious, intentional and special. We’re so happy to welcome you to our table."