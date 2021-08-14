Whoa! Russell Crowe and Kangana Ranaut in a film together? Check out Gladiator fame Hollywood actor's reaction to a fan's wish

Kangana Ranaut might be making more news for her tweets than movies right now but there is no denying that she is one helluva actress. Now, a fan tweeted to Gladiator actor Russell Crowe saying that it would be wonderful to see him in a movie with Kangana Ranaut. She said it would be an experience that brings together the best of two worlds. As we know, Russell Crowe is an Oscar winner. He is known for his films like Gladiator for which he won the Best Actor Oscar, Insider, LA Confidential, A Beautiful Mind and others. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's all 'PINK' avatar reminds us of these things, and no it's not Taapsee Pannu
Russell Crowe tweeted the tweet. So far, Kangana Ranaut has not done any foreign project but has often spoken about how filmmaking and acting are taken very seriously in the West. This is how fans reacted to this development on social media. Also Read - From riding horses to taking body scans; here's how Kangana Ranaut is prepping for Dhakkad and Emergency – view pics
Well, fans do seem excited for the collab. Keeping aside her political ideologies, there is no doubt that Kangana Ranaut can deliver as an artiste! The lady just wrapped up Dhakkad in Budapest, Hungary. Also Read - Aamir Khan starrer Dangal's new song Dhakkad is all about girl power
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.