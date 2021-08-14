Whoa! Russell Crowe and Kangana Ranaut in a film together? Check out Gladiator fame Hollywood actor's reaction to a fan's wish

Kangana Ranaut might be making more news for her tweets than movies right now but there is no denying that she is one helluva actress. Now, a fan tweeted to Gladiator actor Russell Crowe saying that it would be wonderful to see him in a movie with Kangana Ranaut. She said it would be an experience that brings together the best of two worlds. As we know, Russell Crowe is an Oscar winner. He is known for his films like Gladiator for which he won the Best Actor Oscar, Insider, LA Confidential, A Beautiful Mind and others. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's all 'PINK' avatar reminds us of these things, and no it's not Taapsee Pannu

How great it would be if two great actors from two different film industries, Academy award winner @russellcrowe and 4 times National Awards winner #KanganaRanaut make a movie together ? pic.twitter.com/cLFFfcBGpF — Soumya (@AnshCherr) August 13, 2021

Russell Crowe tweeted the tweet. So far, Kangana Ranaut has not done any foreign project but has often spoken about how filmmaking and acting are taken very seriously in the West. This is how fans reacted to this development on social media. Also Read - From riding horses to taking body scans; here's how Kangana Ranaut is prepping for Dhakkad and Emergency – view pics

I’d watch.

Russell is global.

I mean one of the things I have in common with friends in Turkey, Slovakia, Australia and Europe is a deep admiration for the man and his work.

Retweeting means he’s interested? ?? — Mary Kay? (@MaryKayH188) August 13, 2021

Russell and Kangana are both great actors, fine artists who know what they're doing. And our bad they both have been on receiving end of bad press at a point unjustifiably. So Russell don't listen to some ppl saying negative things! We want to see great artists doing great work. — Soumya (@AnshCherr) August 13, 2021

They are all in their forties... and their acting is great Aishwarya acted with Colin Firth. pic.twitter.com/UbDNUnIGjh — AishaM13 (@AishaM131) August 13, 2021

We could see ..and what is clear Russell Crowe plays very unic & special .

when he played "insider" ,both of them; Al pacino & Crowe;had very talent and reciprocal presence on that movie. It's always important who are your co players; because of creation of touchable atmosphere. — leila khavasi (@linabelina2) August 13, 2021

It's really about the story, if she's as versatile as he is

and the story's great, oh, what movie magic they would make. — Phantomopoulos (@paulalatida) August 13, 2021

Well, fans do seem excited for the collab. Keeping aside her political ideologies, there is no doubt that Kangana Ranaut can deliver as an artiste! The lady just wrapped up Dhakkad in Budapest, Hungary. Also Read - Aamir Khan starrer Dangal's new song Dhakkad is all about girl power