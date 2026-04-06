Why Amitabh Bachchan can’t take a day off even with Rs 1,600 crore net worth? Big B reveals SHOCKING reason behind it

Recently, the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan explained why he finds it uncomfortable to take time off work despite having so much wealth. Read on to know more.

Amitabh Bachchan, also known as Big B of Bollywood, has worked in more than 200 films in a career spanning over six decades. Even today, his presence on the screen keeps the audience hooked. Apart from films, he is also known as the popular host of Kaun Banega Crorepati and is among the most influential faces in the Indian entertainment industry. Recently, he opened up about why the distance from work makes her uncomfortable.

What did Amitabh Bachchan say about his empty day?

According to reports by Forbes, Amitabh Bachchan's total wealth is said to be around Rs 1600 crore. However, there has been no change in his attitude. He wrote in his blog that he feels strange when the day goes by empty without any plan. According to him, not working bothers him, and it feels like the day is left incomplete.

What did Amitabh Bachchan reveal about his daily routine?

Amitabh Bachchan further explained that his daily schedule is made up of years of habit and discipline. When this routine is broken, a kind of imbalance is felt inside. Without a fixed plan, the day seems uncertain and the tasks that normally go smoothly seem scattered. As a result, even simple tasks can sometimes be difficult.

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He said, "A day that spelt ‘lazy’ .. no reason whatsoever .. just it seems disturbing to not be working each day .. and when you do not work each day according to a schedule .. the entire process of habit forming that pre seeded .. the day suddenly becomes a mystery of deeds, which normally would have worked in perfect unison."

What cause anxiety to Amitabh Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachcna also said that such days also have an emotional impact. When things don't go as planned, unnecessary stress can build up. Some people get relief in a slow pace, but for them, this situation can cause anxiety. He believes that such restlessness is not good for both mind and body, so a routine is a must.

All about Amitabh Bachchan

On the work front, he recently concluded Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, where he expressed her gratitude towards the audience and talked about her deep connection with the show. Apart from this, he was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which was very much liked by the audience and the film earned more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Now he is busy shooting for its sequel, which shows that his passion for work has not diminished with age.

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