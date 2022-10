Aryan Khan recently attended a screening of Madhuri Dixie's next film Maja Ma along with his sister Suhana Khan. While even Ananya Panday was prenatal at the screening and this video of Aryan Khan ignoring Ananya has been going viral. Ananya Panday is getting badly trolled for being ignored by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son and is being picked once again for the struggle statement that she made at Rajeev Masand's show along with her actors. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan royally ignores Ananya Panday after she confessed to having a crush on him [Watch Viral Video]

Recently Ananya made an appearance on 's show Koffee With Karan 7 along with where she confessed of having a crush on Aryan Khan as they all grew up together and it is kind of common to have crushes on friends' elder brother. But is there any sourness between Aryan and Ananya especially after her confession of having a crush. No? Then why did Aryan Khan ignore Ananya Panday at an event?

Watch the video of Aryan Khan ignoring Ananya Panday at an event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A very close source from the industry reveals, " Aryan Khan is not a typical person who loves to be pally with his friends amid the media glare. He has always been a private person. Also Aryan is not Ananya's friend but Suhana Khan is, and the world knows about their unbreakable bond. Yes, Ananya has been a childhood friend with Suhana, but she was never BFFs with an Aryan, so meeting her in public didn't make any sense he was present at the screening for a few minutes and left early. Aryan Khan doesn't like public gatherings, he loves to be real among his people and stay away from the media glare forever." Ananya Panday was also called for questioning in a drug case of Aryan Khan where the what's app chats of the actress was leaked and it was claimed that the young stars chats mentioned drugs.