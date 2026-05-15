Can Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 Raw And Undekha OUTPERFORM its theatrical release?

Going by reports, the OTT version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster isn't just intense, but also darker and bloodier than what the viewers watched in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 Raw And Undekha on OTT delivers massive gore, brutal action and shocking violence?

Dhurandhar 2: Overseas OTT release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is making headlines for just how wild and brutal it has become. Aditya Dhar's directorial is streaming internationally on Netflix as Dhurandhar Raw And Undekha. For the unversed, the uncensored version reportedly takes the violence and gore way beyond what the viewers had seen in theatres. Going by recent reports, the film features extended hammer attacks and sequences that revolve around brutal head-crushing instances and several uncensored cuss words. The raw cut also includes graphic killings, and brings back several scenes that weren't shown when the film had hit theatres.

What will Dhurandhar 2 Raw And Undekha offer?

It has also been reported that one of the most discussed additions is a sequence wherein Uzair Baloch plays football with Arshad Pappu’s severed head. The full sequence was never shown in theatres, but the OTT version doesn't shy away. Portions including Lyari gang war are reportedly more hard-hitting in the OTT version. Reason? It includes longer action scenes, extremely disturbing visuals and extra brutality. The raw cut includes extended bloodshed and graphic violence, which is precisely why it will be more intense than what thee viewers witnessed in theatres. Fans too have been referring to Netflix version as "darker", and "ruthless". Since Dhurandhar 2 Raw And Undekha is restoring several violent scenes, fans feel it delivers the intense experience they originally expected from the film, making it is a bigger OTT success.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT releasing on two platforms

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, debuted on Netflix for international viewers from 14–15 May 2026. This was determined by their time zones. Simultaneously, the film will also stream in India on JioHotstar.

Dhurandhar 2 extended uncut version and runtime update

The OTT version of Dhurandhar 2 will run for about 3 hours 52 minutes. It is about three minutes longer than the theatrical version. This extended version is expected to restore uncensored dialogues and unseen footage.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge box office collection day 57 update

As reported by Sacnilk.com, on Day 57, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned a net of Rs 0.35 Cr across 735 shows. With this, the film's total India gross collections has amounted to Rs 1,369.84 Cr and total India net collections stands at Rs 1,144.56 Cr so far. Overseas, the film earned Rs 0.02 Cr on Day 57, and pushed its total overseas gross to Rs 426.67 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,796.51 Cr.

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