Why did actor Siddharth burst into TEARS during Operation Safed Sagar trailer launch?

Siddharth turned emotional at the Operation Safed Sagar trailer launch after Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja's wife made a heartfelt remark. The actor later lightened the mood with humorous one-liners while revealing why he almost refused the role.

Siddharth breaks down during Operation Safed Sagar trailer launch

Operation Safed Sagar trailer launch: The trailer for Operation Safed Sagar was unveiled in Mumbai and it was attended by actors Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi; director Oni Sen; producers Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil, and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar; executive producers Abhijeet Singh Parmar (who is also the writer) and Kushal Srivastava; and Netflix's Monika Shergill and Tanya Bami.

The launch was remarkable for several reasons. To begin, several real-life characters associated with the story were honoured, including Group Captains Amit Gupta, Alok Chaudhry, Tarun Kumar Singha, former Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and Alka Ahuja, wife of the late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja. Meanwhile, Siddharth's tears made everyone emotional. He later made up for it with funny one-liners.

Why did Siddharth cry during Operation Safed Sagar's trailer launch?

A journalist asked Alka Ahuja a question. She decided to respond by appearing on stage. Everyone stood up to show their respect. After she responded, Siddharth told her, “Yesterday, Abhijeet Parmar and I spoke for a long time. Both of us are emotional and we spoke about you a lot. You said something to me and Abhijeet, which I’ll share with you all later. But from my side and everyone else on this stage, thank you so much for the permission to do this. We would not have done that without you.”

Alka Ahuja smiled and stated, “I don’t have any videos of Ajay. At least, I have an image of Ajay now!” Hearing this, Siddharth had tears in his eyes.

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Siddharth later made the moment lighter

Siddharth arrived wearing a sling and was asked about it. Previously, the younger actors stated that they had grown up watching Siddharth's flicks. When Siddharth was asked about his hand, he quipped, “Bachpan se meri filmein dekhte aa rahe hai yeh log. Toh zaahir si baat hai kahin na kahin toh chot lagna hi hai. I am just kidding (smiles).”

How did Siddharth land the role?

He then explained how he got the part, “Oni and Abhijeet met me, and we had a conversation. My first reaction was of hesitation. There’s a way our heroes are depicted in our entertainment and engagement, especially our martrys, who are not here to defend or accept portrayals that you are portraying for them. It’s little difficult for me and it's easier for me to play a fictional character. Secondly, the moment we know someone is a martyr, we tend to sterilise them. We tend to whitewash them. None of us is like that. Heroes don’t look like heroes. They are heroes because of their actions.”

He added, “I didn’t want to do injustice to somebody’s memory. So, I had a lengthy discussion with Abhijeet, Oni, Kushal and everybody else who made the show. We ensured that we always stayed true to the integrity of a great man’s memory and a soldier’s story. Also, I asked only one question after that – ‘Did she (Alka Ahuja) allow it?’” Yet again, Siddharth got teary-eyed.

What happened to Siddharth's hand?

He still didn't clarify what happened to his hand, and the journalist let it go. However, a reporter shouted and asked, "Aapke haath ko kya hua?" Siddharth responded, "It's merely due to a small operation. It's normal wear and tear. Isko, old age bolte hai!"

He then lightened the mood by making another joke about younger performers who had been watching since childhood. He went to Adil Hussain and said, "I'd want to pass on the praise and favour. I've grown up watching Adil, sir! And you have done extremely selective work; hence, I have grown up slowly!"

Operation Safed Sagar will be released on Netflix on August 7.

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