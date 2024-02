It’s been over a month since Ram Mandir Pran Prathista and the opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi have come out and strongly slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over avoiding the OBC to be a part of the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted PM Modi over the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya by calling it a spectacle devoid of representation for lower castes. Rahul Gandhi picked out Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and questioned the absence of the other backward classes. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's out of the blue post on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves netizens wondering

Amitabh Bachchan was present at the Ram Mandir ceremony along with his son and Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, where Aishwarya gave the miss to the occasion. "Did you see the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple? Was there a single OBC face? There was Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Narendra Modi". Also Read - Amid separation rumours Abhishek Bachchan praises wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calls Aaradhya a wonderful child

He further stated, "People who constitute 73 per cent of the total population of the country were nowhere seen during the event. The BJP would never want them to assume the reins of the country".

Rahul Gandhi once again raised his voice for the unheard people and do you think he has a valid point? "How much wealth do the 73 per cent castes have in this country? Caste census is the X-ray of the country. This will reveal everything,"

At the Ram Mandir Pran Prathista, the entire Bollywood was invited and many celebs too marked their presence right from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and others. The celebs who missed the Ram Temple inauguration are Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more. Along with Bollywood celebrities, there were many politicians and spiritual leaders who were part of this ceremony.

