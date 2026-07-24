Why did Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana trailer POSTPONE hours before release?

The Ramayana trailer launch has been postponed after a leaked clip surfaced online ahead of its San Diego Comic-Con premiere. Producer Namit Malhotra explains the decision and reveals plans for a bigger global launch with Sony Pictures.

Ramayana Trailer Postponed: The eagerly anticipated Ramayana trailer was scheduled to release on July 24 at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, bringing the movie to a global audience. Producer Namit Malhotra announced the postponement of the premiere just hours before it was supposed to be unveiled. Following their collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the film's worldwide distribution, the decision was made.

Producer Namit Malhotra announces news

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra took to his Insta handle to share the news, “Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date."

"In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride, where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people around the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

The statement ended with, "I thank all the fans and believers of Ramayana for helping make this happen. The youth of our country are our future. Let's all do our best to protect that future."

Why did the makers postpone trailer's release?

The trailer for Ramayana was recently launched during private screenings in Delhi and Mumbai. It was scheduled to be shown at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Ranbir, Yash, and others have flown to the United States for the major celebration. Within hours after the screening, a one-minute, 28-second clip from the trailer began to circulate on social media, prompting the producers to initiate an aggressive takedown.

Special screening of Ramayana ahead?

Following its premiere at San Diego Comic-Con, Mid-Day reported that the creators of Ramayana: Part 1 are organising a special preview and press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival in September to bolster the film's worldwide promotion.

About Ramayana

To commemorate Hanuman Jayanti earlier this year, the team released Rama, an initial teaser, in April. The preview, which ran for two minutes and thirty-eight seconds, gave viewers their first look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and many more make up the ensemble cast of Ramayana.

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