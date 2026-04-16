Why did RM step in for Jung Kook’s ‘Seven’ lyrics? All you need to know

BTS RM once stepped in for fellow bandmate Jung Kook and it may have helped shape one of the biggest pop songs of the last few years.

In a recent cover story with Rolling Stone, Jung Kook reflected on the explicit lyrics in his hit single “Seven,” his collaboration with Latto. Rather than feeling uncomfortable about the bold line in the chorus, Jung Kook said he never saw it as a big deal. That is when RM revealed he had to step in behind the scenes. According to him, label executives were unsure about keeping the original wording in the track, especially the line: “You know night after night I’ll be f---in’ you right, seven days a week.”

RM said he pushed back immediately, telling the label there was no reason to tone it down because Jung Kook was already an adult artist who should be able to express himself however he wanted.

The gamble clearly worked. “Seven” went on to become one of Jung Kook’s biggest solo hits, reaching one billion streams on Spotify in record time and topping the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Latto also previously spoke about how surreal it felt to work with Jung Kook, saying she was blown away by the support from his fanbase and the response to her verse on the track.

RM also shared another surprising detail in the interview: Jung Kook was once invited to perform solo at the 2024 Super Bowl alongside Usher, but the opportunity never happened because Jung Kook had already begun his mandatory military service.

BTS Comeback After Military Service

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Now, BTS are fully back together after completing military service and have kicked off their comeback era with the album “ARIRANG” and a massive world tour. The group began the tour in South Korea earlier this month, but India was noticeably left off the current list of tour stops, something that disappointed a huge section of Indian ARMY, many of whom have been waiting years for the group to finally perform in the country. Fans are still holding out hope that more dates could be announced later.

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