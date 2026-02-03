Why did Sai Sushanth reject the Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat? Tharun Bhascker REVEALS…

Recently, during a student-led Honest Townhall event, director Tharun Bhascker explained why Sushanth distanced himself from ENE Repeat. Read on to know more.

Tharun Bhascker's Telugu film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (ENE), released in 2018, was quite popular among audiences. Starring Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu, this coming-of-age comedy gradually became a cult classic. The film's story, focus on friendship, and lighthearted tone were widely appreciated. Fans were thrilled when the sequel, ENE Repeat, was officially announced in June 2025. However, news later emerged that Sai Sushanth Reddy had opted out of the film.

Why did Sai Sushanth reject the Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat?

Recently, during a student-led Honest Townhall event, director Tharun Bhascker explained why Sushanth distanced himself from ENE Repeat. Tharun said that when the sequel was announced in 2025, he himself wasn't sure if Sushanth would be a part of the project, yet his name was included in the announcement. Later, Sushanth called him and explained that he wanted to step away from films and focus on his father's business.

Did Sai Sushanth step away in anger?

Recalling the conversation, Tharun said he was quite angry and disappointed by Sushanth's decision. He said, “When Sushi called, and he said this, I just broke. First, I got angry. The reason is that he moved on towards his father’s business. He told me he doesn’t want one foot here and one there. And I respect that. But it came with a lot of anger and disappointment. I realised that each person has their own journey and it’s not my call to take. I gave him the opportunity, and he respectfully rejected it.”

Who is the new Karthik in Ee Nagaraniki?

Despite Sushanth's departure, Tharun Bhascker decided to continue working on ENE Repeat. He revealed that Srikanth Maganti, of HIT and Animal fame, will now be replacing Sushanth in the film. Tharun said, “I had a story to tell, and I am not going to stop. For me, Sushi might change, but Karthik is the same. And, when I’m seeing the footage right now, I see Karthik. And that’s the magic of cinema. If I’m telling you that you’ll only see Karthik, I think I’ll succeed in doing that. I won’t let you guys down.” He assured the fans that he would not disappoint them.

When will Ee Nagaraniki Repeat release?

In the first film, a group of friends goes on a bachelor trip to Goa, where Kartik is about to get engaged to his boss's daughter. During this trip, they rediscover their old passion for films and their life priorities. Announcing the sequel, Tharun wrote on social media,“Bro this is our vibe. To: Bro it’s happening again. The Most iconic Kanya Raasi gang is BACK. #ENERepeat #ENE.” The release date for ENE Repeat has not yet been announced, but fans are eagerly awaiting it.

