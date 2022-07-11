Bollywood superstar who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali did not treat his fans with his signature wave style on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Every year on Eid, Salman comes out on his Galaxy Apartment's balcony and waves at his fans. This year, 3 actor Salman ditched his age-old tradition and did not wave at his fans due to security reasons. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT season 2 skipped to make way for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16? Here's what we know

A source close to the actor told ETimes that Salman will avoid coming out in public post he received a death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Moreover, a team of special force officers has been posted at Salman's Galaxy Apartment. The security has tightened and 15 CCTV cameras have also been installed near Salman's building and nearby area. Reportedly, the special force officers even accompany Salman on the sets of his films.

Salman's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat received death threats through a letter allegedly sent by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The letter was lying outside his chamber at the court. The letter reportedly read, "You will meet the same fate as Moose Wala. We will not spare anyone. Not even your family members." There were reports that the gang members of Lawrence had planned to assassinate Salman at his residence.

Yesterday, Pathaan actor treated his fans with his wave and the infectious smile on the occasion of Eid. He was seen addressing his fans outside his house along with his kid, AbRam.