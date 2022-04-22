Why did Varun Dhawan go missing from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding party? [Exclusive]

and 's friendship is one of the most loved friendships in a tinsel town. And when your friend goes missing from your wedding, then definitely something is wrong. Ever since Alia Bhatt and got married in the most dreamy way possible, there is a lot of speculations of a rift between Alia and Varun as the young star missed the wedding festivities of his bestie. But hey, nothing to worry about, as all is well in the hood. A very well placed source close to Bollywoodlife reveals, " Varun and Alia's friendship is intact and the actor wouldn't miss the wedding party at any cost. However, he had some priority commitments to fulfil and so he had to miss the celebration. But he definitely made his calls and messages to the newlywed and soon they will be seen partying together." Also Read - Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith headed for an ugly divorce after Oscars 2022 slap incident? Here's how much fortune is at stake

As Rohit Dhawan attended the wedding bash of Alia and Ranbir may think that something is not well between Varun and Alia, however, that isn't true and the reel life couple is very much friends. A source further adds, " In fact, Varun was his first few friends who knew about her wedding much before than anyone. Alia and Varun share a great and adorable bond. Their kind of friendship is something that people long for". Recently Varun was asked to give his best wishes to his buddy Alia Bhatt for her wedding, to which he said, " Jug Jug Jeeyo", where he indirectly promoted his upcoming film with the same title.

Alia and Varun made their debut together in 's directorial Student Of The Year. Later they were seen in followed by Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Their pair is the hit pair among the reel life couples and we cannot wait for for them to get back together once again on the screen.