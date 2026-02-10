Why did Vishal Dadlani BLOCK politician and aspiring singer? Singer-composer's blunt post sparks online debate

The post's direct tone and straightforward message against favouritism garnered attention. The composer elaborated on his ideas in the caption, urging aspiring singers to have faith in their skills.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, criticised the music industry's practice of "sifaarish" (using contacts to get work) and influence-peddling. On Monday, February 9, the musician posted a strongly worded message on Instagram, expressing his displeasure with young musicians who try to get work by using their personal or political connections.

In his post, Vishal urged aspiring singers to trust their own abilities rather than external pressure or recommendations from influential people. Without holding back, he disclosed that he had just blocked a politician who had approached him in this manner.

Vishal wrote, “Some advice for newbie singers. Don't fuckin' get some mantri-ji or his secretary to call me. That is a guaranteed way to NEVER meet me. I have zero respect for people who try to make their way forward through 'contacts'. To the chap who just tried it, mantri-ji is now blocked, and so are you. Now, even if you're a great singer, I have no interest in working with you. Sorry.”

The post's direct tone and straightforward message against favouritism garnered attention. The composer elaborated on his ideas in the caption, urging aspiring singers to have faith in their skills and remain dedicated to their work.

He wrote, “Please have faith in your talent, be prepared to work hard and be patient. If you are good, your time will come. Don’t do the ‘sifaarish’ thing. It’s a boring cliche and more than anything, it only shows you to be someone who doesn’t believe their talent is enough.”

