Why does Obsession director Curry Baker follow only TWO bollywood stars? Here’s who made the cut

Read further why in the age of curated feeds, a follow from 'Obsession' director Curry Baker isn't casual and raises a lot eyebrows from everyone even more so when he follows only two people from all of Bollywood. Here's why it matters.

Why does Obsession director Curry Baker follow only TWO bollywood stars? Here’s who made the cut

Curry Baker, the director behind the hit psychological thriller Obsession that made serious waves internationally, has a following list that’s surprisingly tight. From the entire Bollywood industry, thousands of actors, directors, producers, he follows exactly two people. . Out of everything Bollywood has to offer, he’s narrowed it down to just two people. Kartik Aaryan. Riccha Sinha. And if you know anything about Indian cinema right now, that says plenty.

Why a Follow From Curry Baker Actually Means Something

Let’s be clear, Baker isn’t chasing headlines or trying to network for the sake of it. Critics called Obsession 'unsettling' and 'precise,' and Baker earned his reputation for caring about performance, not hype. So when someone like Baker follows you, It means you’ve done something or you’re about to do something.

Kartik Aaryan: The Box Office Star Crossing Borders

It’s not exactly a plot twist to see Kartik Aaryan on this list. Kartik’s got the whole country rooting for him: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Chandu Champion. He draws crowds, and his performances land with audiences even outside India. International filmmakers started watching after Dhamaka showed up on Netflix, and he hasn’t let go of that momentum. Kartik knows how to jump from lighthearted to intense without missing a beat.

Who is Riccha Sinha?

Then there’s Riccha Sinha. She’s not in the headlines every day, and she’s nowhere near the reality show circuit. Her next project is a British psychological thriller set to premiere at Venice. she’s got an Indo-British production lined up, so you can see the path she’s paving. Riccha isn’t playing the fame game for the sake of visibility. She’s picking parts that matter, it says a lot about her craft.

India’s New Acting Exports

Kartik and Riccha couldn’t have more different journeys. Kartik pulls in the crowds and proves you can still bet big on theatrical releases in post-pandemic India. Riccha stays under the radar, but she’s building a list of meaningful credits that land her at festivals like Venice.

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