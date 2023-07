Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning comeback with Pathaan after 4 years of sabbatical, and this is the 2.0 version of King Khan; he gave the biggest hit of his career and followed the strategy of Bollywood, and slowly, it is becoming a trend, and many actors are trying to follow the Jawan star for the same. Recently, there have been many actors who didn't engage in traditional media interaction but took social media as a tool to promote their films and even succeeded, for example, Kartik Aaryan's Satya Prem Ki Katha. though the actors did a few accents and more. While if the actors feel that they will go Shah Rukh Khan's way and there is a red flagged warning by trade, expert Komal Nahta has been in the industry for more than 20 years, and his prediction is often right and on point. Also Read - Monica Bedi makes big reveals, shares she lost role in Salman Khan's Karan Arjun due to THIS reason

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, we asked Komal Nahta about how many actors are trying to follow in SRK's footsteps by not giving interviews or having any media interviews and promoting their films via social media. Does he think that will work in their favour?

To which Komal very stringently replied, "No, this cannot become a rule; only if your teaser, trailer, or, for that matter, film is that strong, you can take the risk, but it's not necessary that if it has worked for someone else, it will work for you as well. There cannot be a rule like this". Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, he said that because the premiere is so amazing, it doesn't need any kind of promotion.

When we asked Komal Nahta if he feels SRK will continue to follow the same strategy for his film Dunki, which is not high in action but a Rajkummar Hirani film, he said he cannot speak about it too early, and the makers of the said film must have not thought about the marketing strategy of the film.