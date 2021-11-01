Why has Salman Khan not visited Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat yet after Aryan Khan’s return? [Exclusive]

Good times are back at after returned home from jail after 28 days in custody. While ’s son was away, nabbed by the NCB in drugs case and then sent to judicial custody, it was who visited him on the day of Aryan’s arrest. He visited him again a few days later and had been in touch constantly through phone and messages, taking updates about Aryan’s case. So the one person who everyone was expecting to see visiting Mannat after Aryan’s return is Salman. He has not been close only to Shah Rukh but to Gauri and their kids Aryan and Suhana as well. Also Read - Aryan Khan case: Poonam Sinha dashes to Mannat a day after Shatrughan Sinha makes a controversial remark on Shah Rukh Khan’s parenting – here’s why

But why hasn't Salman made a round of Mannat as yet? A source close to the family tells us, "Salman has been constantly in touch with Shah Rukh phone. He also was the first ones to call him and congratulate him when Aryan was granted bail and later, when he brought him back home. But it is typical of Salman to not visit now that all is normal again." Further revealing the reason behind this 'typical behaviour' the source said, "Salman lives by the belief, that one should definitely reach out and be there for someone when they are going through a difficult phase, and it doesn't matter if you meet or not when someone is having a good time."

Salman was there for Shah Rukh in his toughest time and now, he knows things are getting back to normal. "Salman is in touch with Shah Rukh, he can drop by if need be, but he knows that its best to let the family have the opportunity to spend time with one another after something that shook their world," said the source. But will Salman go to meet Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday? "Well, that may just happen. They live just a few feet away from each other and Salman may just drop by for a quick birthday wish to his dearest friend."