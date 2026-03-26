Why hasn't Vicky Kaushal watched Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 yet? Actor says, 'Loved the first part, but...'

Vicky Kaushal hasn't watched Dhurandhar 2 yet, but he can't wait to see it. Meanwhile, the Ranveer Singh starrer smashes 600 crore in just 7 days, breaking box office records.

Vicky Kaushal is still the only Bollywood actor who has not yet talked about Aditya Dhar's brainchild, Dhurandhar 2. Vicky was questioned about Dhurandhar 2 on the red carpet at the 2026 International Film Festival of Delhi. Although he stated that he hasn't seen the film yet, he commended the director and the cast for their performances.

Why didn't Vicky Kaushal watch Dhurandhar 2?

Vicky said, "I'm just very happy to see how Dhurandhar is working." He then added, "I loved the first part, I'm yet to watch the second part, but Aditya is a great filmmaker and he has got a great cast together and I'm so happy ki sabka pyar itna mil raha hai film ko." He added that the first thing he plans to do after returning to Mumbai is catch it in theatres, which shows just how much buzz the film has created within the industry as well.

Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar

Vicky has a strong connection with director Aditya Dhar. The two previously worked together on URI: The Surgical Strike. The film marked a significant success for both of them. The film achieved box office success while the storytelling and performances received praise.

Dhurandhar 2 box office success

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹47.70 crore on its seventh day (Wednesday) as of 10:30 pm. This has pushed its total domestic collection to an impressive ₹623.42 crore in just one week.

The film maintained its weekday performance at an impressive level which stands as its most important achievement. The usual pattern shows that movie collections experience a major decline after the first weekend yet Dhurandhar 2 has succeeded in maintaining its performance while generating substantial revenue. The movie achieved rapid success by becoming one of the quickest Hindi films to reach the ₹600 crore milestone in Indian cinemas.

With its current pace, the film is continuing to break records and attract audiences across the country. It is now also moving closer to the ₹1000 crore milestone globally, making it one of the biggest box office successes in recent times.

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