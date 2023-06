’s highly awaited film Bloody Daddy premiered on the OTT platform Jio Cinema on June 9. Helmed by , the action thriller was made on a budget of Rs 200 crores. Following the release of Bloody Daddy, filmmaker has raised questions about the film being allowed to stream for free on the digital platform, despite being made on an expensive budget. On Friday The Kashmir Files director expressed his concerns over the matter, through a tweet. Also Read - Bloody Daddy Movie Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor hailed for his action debut; story and direction disappoints [Check Reactions]

Vivek Agnihotri on Bloody Daddy

"Why would anyone show a 200 cr film for free? What's this insane business model? Sad news is that Bollywood is celebrating its own destruction," tweeted Vivek Agnihotri along with sharing a newspaper clipping of Bloody Daddy's OTT release announcement.

Why would anyone show a 200 cr film for free? What’s this insane business model? Sad news is that Bollywood is celebrating its own destruction. pic.twitter.com/OcpQyfgCEE — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 9, 2023

This is Jio's business model. They'll give everything free for few/several months to increase the customer base. Later they'll start charging minimal fee to retain the customers. Soon other OTT platforms too will have no option but to charge less to customers and generate revenue… — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 9, 2023

So, in a way this 200cr is their advertising cost? — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 9, 2023

They are just making money and saving taxes.

Movie isn't an art for them — priyanshu :) (@jerry_ankur) June 9, 2023

If something is for free, then you are the product. Enjoy! — Dr.Subhojit Dey ?? (@deystrix) June 9, 2023

Ali Abbas Zafar on Bloody Daddy’s OTT release

One user tried to explain to the film director about Jio’s business strategy in the comments. “This is Jio's business model. They'll give everything free for a few/several months to increase the customer base. Later they'll start charging a minimal fee to retain the customers. Soon other OTT platforms too will have no option but to charge less to customers and generate revenue thru ads instead. OTT, supposed to be an add-free platform, will too turn into TV,” they tweeted. Replying to the post, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “So, in a way, this 200cr is their advertising cost?”A critical user noted, “They are just making money and saving taxes. Movie isn't an art for them.” “If something is for free, then you are the product. Enjoy!” opined another.

Earlier, Ali Abbas Zafar spoke about why Bloody Daddy was best suited for the OTT platform. In an interview, the filmmaker revealed that the film dealt with dark elements of the underworld like “drugs, blood, and gore” and he did not wish to make changes to it to make it suitable for a theatrical release. “... and thus decided to have a direct-to-digital release,” said Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bloody Daddy is the remake of the 2011 French movie Sleepless Night. This Shahid Kapoor-starrer revolves around a tenacious man who fights off cops and crime lords for a greater cause. It boasts a cast ensemble of , Diana Penty, , and in key roles.

Shahid Kapoor OTT releases

Bloody Daddy, marks Shahid Kapoor's second OTT venture, the first being the critically-acclaimed Amazon Prime release Farzi.