Why is Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha in TROUBLE?

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming biopic Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar, has run into controversy even before release, Read further to know everything about the situation.

Why is Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha in TROUBLE?

A new biopic, “Eetha,” starring Shraddha Kapoor and directed by Laxman Utekar, is stirring up controversy before it even hits theaters. The film celebrates the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a Tamasha legend and Lavani dancer from Pandharpur who introduced Maharashtra’s folk arts to the world. But here’s the problem, many people aren’t happy with the movie’s title. Even though the teaser got attention mostly because of Shraddha’s striking transformation, the Nationalist Congress Party’s Film and Cultural Department and Vithabai’s own family aren’t pleased. They don’t believe “Eetha” honors Vithabai’s legacy.

What’s The Controversy Around Eetha?

The NCP argues that Vithabai stands for so much more than just folk art, she’s the face of Tamasha and Lavani, the heart of Maharashtra’s cultural history. To them, the title “Eetha” feels like it waters down her story. Babasaheb Patil, who heads the NCP in Maharashtra, stressed that the party owes Vithabai 'utmost respect, dignity, and grace.'

Vithabai’s Family Supports The Objection

Vithabai’s family agrees. Her sons, Kailash and Rajesh, and her grandson Mohit, have publicly backed the NCP’s stand. They believe the title should say her name. After all, this is the woman who won the President’s Award twice, in 1957 and again in 1990, for her dedication to the performing arts. She earned fame but also struggled financially in her later years. For many, Vithabai’s life represents sheer commitment to Lavani and Tamasha.

What The Eetha Teaser Shows

People are also talking about the film’s teaser. It shows a dramatic episode from Vithabai’s life: Shraddha Kapoor, playing Vithabai, performs on stage while heavily pregnant. When labor starts in the middle of her act, she calmly exits, delivers her child backstage, cuts the umbilical cord herself, and returns to finish the performance. The audience, shocked at first, soon bursts into applause. In real life, people stopped the show so Vithabai could rest, but the film focuses on her grit and dedication. For authenticity, the filmmakers shot in locations across Mumbai, Solapur, Satara, Nashik, and more.

All About Cast and Crew?

In addition to Shraddha, 'Eetha' features Randeep Hooda and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. Maddock Films is handling the production, and the film’s promotional campaign is already in full swing, it hits theaters August 28. Fans have been raving about Shraddha’s look in the movie, calling it one of her most impressive performances yet. The film traces Vithabai’s journey from a performer in Pandharpur to a global ambassador of Marathi folk traditions.

Makers Are Yet To Respond

Right now, there’s silence from Maddock Films and Laxman Utekar. They haven’t said a word about the uproar over the title. That puts them in a tricky position, a rebrand so close to release would be a massive headache, not to mention the money and time already poured into marketing. Ignoring the objections, on the other hand, could spark even bigger protests, especially since a political party and Vithabai’s family are both involved.

Why Does All This Matter?

Because Lavani, that high-energy music and dance tradition, owes a huge chunk of its modern popularity to Vithabai. She brought Tamasha to new crowds, both across Maharashtra and overseas. Her two President’s Awards are proof of her importance. For her family, fans, and a lot of cultural leaders, the film’s name isn’t some minor detail, it’s about respect.

What Happens Now?

The pressure is on. If the film sticks with the name “Eetha,” the creators will need to justify that choice. If they switch to “Vithabai,” they’ll have to redo their entire marketing strategy less than two months before the premiere. Either way, everyone’s waiting for their answer.

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