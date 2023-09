Katrina Kaif recently made news for her changed face, as netizens spotted some difference in her look and reached a conclusion that she had done something to her face. But the diva looked ethereal in every way in the video. However, one thing that everyone is wondering about is, why is Katrina Kaif not making more public appearances? The last time the diva was spotted along with her hubby Vicky Kaushal, it was at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani special screening. However, after that, Katrina hasn’t been too much out and about. She even missed the Gadar 2 celeb screenings and the recently held success bash, which saw almost the entire industry in attendance, including Vicky. So is this a planned move? Also Read - Jawan: Tiger 3 makers seize the chance, 90-sec teaser of Salman Khan's movie to be shown during the film?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Beauty By Katrina (@kaybykatrina)

An insider reveals that Katrina Kaif has always been a private person so this is nothing unnatural. Talking about why she isn't making as many public appearances as stars are known to, that is because she doesn't want overexposure as she will soon kick start the promotions for Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. The makers are planning to go all out and do all the city and global visits to promote the film, says the highly placed source. Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif's latest Insta post leaves fans wondering

The insider further adds, “Soon after Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Merry Christmas along with Jawan actor Vijay Sethupathi. It is a Pan India film and she wants the film to reach every corner of the country. You will see her making multiple appearances for promotions for this film as well. Hence, for now, she is happy being away, letting fans miss her and stay excited to see her shine on the big screen with her upcoming new movies.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora: Top 10 Bollywood hotties with sexy backs

Trending Now

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. And now she is gearing up for Tiger 3 along with superstar Salman Khan. The film is a sequel of the superhit Tiger franchise. The first one in the series Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan, the second one Tiger Zinda Hai was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the third much-awaited one is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will also have a special appearance by Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, as Pathaan. The film is a part of the YRF spy universe and audience is eagerly waiting to see what is now happening in the life of Tiger and Zoya.