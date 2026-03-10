Why is Varun Dhawan planning to take a BREAK from acting after Border 2's success?

Even though Varun Dhawan was slammed on social media, he managed to win hearts with his impeccable acting in Border 2. Read on to know why he is planning to take a break from acting.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was recently seen in Border 2 - the sequel to the 1997 classic Border - has found himself at the center of a social media storm. The film featured Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles. After the trailer and songs from Border 2 were unveiled, the actor was slammed by netizens, especially for his smile in certain scenes. Many even questioned if he was the right fit for the role.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more