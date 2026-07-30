Why is Yash as Ravana BIGGEST highlight of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana?

Yash's commanding portrayal of Ravana has emerged as the biggest talking point of Ramayana. Here's why the KGF star steals the spotlight in Namit Malhotra's epic.

Yash as Ravana

Ever since the trailer of Ramayana dropped, most of the conversation has been about its stunning visuals, powerful background score, and Ranbir Kapoor’s calm, grounded portrayal of Lord Ram. But one thing that has stood out the most is Yash as Ravana. From the very first frame, the KGF star leaves a lasting impression that stays with you till the trailer ends. His strong screen presence, intense expressions and overall aura have convinced many that his version of Ravana could end up being one of the film’s biggest strengths.

Yash as Ravana sets the tone right away

The trailer doesn’t waste any time introducing Yash’s Ravana. His first appearance is designed to establish authority rather than just announce the character. Dressed in regal armour, he stands tall with piercing eyes and this quiet confidence; Yash doesn’t really need much dialogue to make a mark. His expressions by themselves convey the pride, power and fearlessness tied to the King of Lanka. Every frame with him seems deliberate, and oddly significant too, like it’s meant to linger.

Power without overacting

One of the most surprising aspects is how controlled Yash’s performance looks. Instead of going for loud expressions or over-the-top villainy, he relies on silence and intensity. Every look carries weight, and every movement feels calculated. That understated approach actually makes Ravana feel more dangerous. He doesn’t need to shout to show authority- he simply owns the frame whenever he appears.

The confrontation that stands out

One of the most talked-about moments in the trailer is Ravana’s confrontation with Krodha. Without revealing much through dialogue, the sequence shows his complete fearlessness. There is no hesitation in his body language. Yash projects total confidence, reminding viewers why Ravana is considered one of mythology’s most formidable figures. This moment has already become a visual highlight for many fans.

How the trailer builds around Ravana

The way the trailer is structured also works in Ravana’s favour. It opens by teasing his arrival and ends with his thunderous roar, allowing the character to leave a strong final impression before the screen goes black.

Yash’s role goes beyond acting

Yash’s role in Ramayana doesn't restrict him to playing Ravana alone. He is also co-producing the film under his banner, Monster Mind Creations, alongside Namit Malhotra. Taking on the dual role of actor and producer shows his commitment to mounting the epic on a large scale. That added creative investment only increases the interest around his performance.

Why Yash’s Ravana is already winning fans?

Yash’s Ravana has sparked plenty of discussion online. His imposing presence, restrained intensity, strong body language and the sense of mystery around the character have made him one of the most talked-about parts of Ramayana. While the film aims to deliver a grand retelling of the classic battle between good and evil, Yash’s take on Ravana already feels like one of its major attractions.

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